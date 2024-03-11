Slew Of New Hires As Hello Social Shoots Toward Full-Service Offering

social, content and digital media agency Hello Social has continued its march towards a full-service offering, announcing another round of integrated hires.

Lead Image: Hello Social New Hires

The 50-person-plus independent agency, founded in 2011 by Max Doyle, already counts Uber, Kmart, Afterpay, BMW, Budget Direct, Anko, Kimberly-Clark, Mini, Paramount+, Paramount Pictures, Amazon Alexa, Audible, LDV, Peloton, and Rebel Sport as current clients across its various disciplines.

With an eye to the future, the agency has added ten new roles based on growth and new client wins. The new additions will fit into newly formed business units: Hello Social, Hello Talent, Hello Media, Hello PR, and Hello Create, an expanded creative, studio, and production division.

Maya Weidner joins as an integrated client lead from Saatchi & Saatchi. Charlotte Shackley joins as senior account manager from CHEP Network. Tristan Byrnes joins as account director from JOY. Nathan Bramley joins as an account director from We Are Social. Seamus McShane joins as head of design from Rebel Sport. Cody Waters joins as senior designer from We Are Social. Francisco Torres joins as account director from LADbible Australia. Kevin Barker joins as lead designer from We Are Social. Caitlyn Gregson joins as campaign director from PlaygroundXYZ.

In addition, viral TikTok’er Madeleine Spencer (@mad.day) joins the business with over 1 million followers to head up an industry-leading internal creator division. The internal studio has been producing creator-developed editorial and performance-focused content for over 12 months.

“We’ve achieved 100% growth over the last few years off the back of a great product market fit, in a hot sector. However, it would be naive of us to assume social will forever be our trojan horse,” said Hello Social managing partner Sam Kelly.

“While the relationship usually starts with some form of social, we’ve thrown skydivers out of aeroplanes for KFC and FIFA, produced OOH for Uber, and designed retail shopper assets for BMW and Kleenex. We’ve never really just been a social agency,” said Kelly.

“The heightened ambition will still rest on our belief that strategy, creative, media and measurement under a unified solution is the best way forward for brands, albeit in an expanded playground. We’ve delivered great results with our integrated through-the-line approach. There’s such a big appetite for connected activity without top-tier creative agency production overheads and the messiness of having to activate a full village for every campaign. I guess we’ll probably have to change our name,” said Kelly.

Along with an expanded offering, the agency is also expected to announce a new executive creative director from The Monkeys in the coming weeks.