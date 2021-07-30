Sky News Pays Sarah Hanson-Young $40K In Damages

Sky News Pays Sarah Hanson-Young $40K In Damages
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Sky News has paid green Senator Sarah Hanson-young 40k in damages, to avoid a potential defamation case.

The settlement comes after Sky News incorrectly reported that Hanson-Young had involved her 7-year-old niece in an allegedly dangerous environmental protest.

The error came from an interview between Sky News Host, Rita Panahi and Liberal Senator Johnathon Dunium.

The interview led to Panahi alleging that protestors at an anti-logging protest were allowing young children to be put in harm’s way.

Senator Duniam then alleged that young children were walking around a dangerous worksite.

According to, The Sydney Morning Herald, Senator Duniam said: “What concerns me more is this happens to be the niece of an Australian senator, I understand,” he said.

“So, I say to Sarah Hanson-Young and all other Green Senators: ‘Clean up your act, and make sure you do what the rest of us think is the right thing to do as parents, don’t put your kid in harm’s way.’”

The statement was false.

Today, Sky News issued an public apology and announced it would pay the politician $40,000 in damages and her legal costs.

Sarah Hanson-Young took to Twitter to celebrate her win and announced she would be donating the funds to the Australian Youth Climate Coalition.

Hanson-Young has a history of standing up for herself, she previously won a defamation case against David Leyonhjelm.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Making A Name For Your Brand In A New Market: Tips For Launching A Campaign Globally
  • Opinion

Making A Name For Your Brand In A New Market: Tips For Launching A Campaign Globally

Jacqueline Gonzales [featured image] is the Head of Global Marketing at Squarespace. In this piece, she shares her best pieces of advice for launching a campaign globally. It’s estimated that we see between 6,000 to 10,000 ads every single day. In today’s digital landscape we’re constantly bombarded by so many different brand messages from every […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Acast Announces New Podcast ‘The Elements’
  • Media

Acast Announces New Podcast ‘The Elements’

From the audio producer of The Teacher’s Pet comes The Elements, a new Acast Creator Network podcast hosted by Thredbo survivor Stuart Diver. The Elements is a  podcast that journeys into the heart of surviving a natural disaster and will be hosted and distributed by the creator-first podcast company Acast as part of the Acast Creator […]

Herd MSL Announces Foxtel Account Win
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Herd MSL Announces Foxtel Account Win

Comms agency Herd MSL announces Foxtel win. Forgoes office party poppers on account of the new $1300 Dyson cordless vac.

DoubleVerify Launches Enhancements To Brand Safety And Suitability Solution
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Launches Enhancements To Brand Safety And Suitability Solution

DoubleVerify has today announced enhancements to its brand safety and suitability solution that include the introduction of DV’s Brand Safety Floor as a turnkey option, extending Brand Suitability Tiers on YouTube, and more. Available to both advertisers and publishers since January 2021, Brand Suitability Tiers allow brands to align suitability settings with their own unique standards, […]