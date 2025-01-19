Six Big Brands Join The Jungle As I’m A Celeb Premieres

The premiere of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last night gave audiences a cavalcade of celebrities and now, six big brands can be revealed as major sponsors in the 11th season.

It’s a fresh mix of new and returning major sponsors joining the jungle fun, including Bedshed, Felix mobile, HelloFresh, Kellogg’s, McDonald’s, and Youi.

“We’ve seen incredible market traction since we announced the return of the show to summer programming, and it’s proving to be the perfect launch pad for 2025, attracting audiences and driving momentum across our diverse content slate,” said Rod Prosser, chief sales officer, Paramount Australia.

“We’re ecstatc with the strong market uptake and the celebrities will thank us for the tasty food partners this year as we welcome breakfast icon Kellogg’s into the jungle for the first time and McDonalds is back for a special run.

“We’re also thrilled to announce HelloFresh as our official voting partner.

“Youi return to the series as a major sponsor and new integration partner felix mobile, will connect us like never before, plus Bedshed join us for the sixth consecutive year and will of course bring much needed comfort to our campmates,” added Rod.

This season’s integrations will bring a range of contrasts to the celebrities’ camp life with challenges, rewards and experiences with all the feels.

Michelle Vlahos, national marketing manager at Bedshed said: “This is our sixth year partnering with I’m A Celebrity and each year gets bigger and better!

“The show aligns well with many aspects of our brand personality and culture – authenticity, fun and family.

“We love working with the team on creative and seamless in-program brand integrations with maximum impact. They continue to exceed our expectations.”

A felix mobile spokesperson said: “We’re excited to have felix swing into the jungle for the latest season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“As Australia’s most trusted mobile plan provider, we believe in delivering a seamless connectivity experience, even in the most remote and unpredictable environments, just like the celebrities who face challenges in the wild.

“Our commitment to planting one tree for every month a customer is with us also aligns with the show’s appreciation for nature.

“With over 2.6 million trees donated by our community, this partnership allows us to connect with new audiences while championing our core values of simplicity, great value and sustainability.”

Managing director & CMO ANZ, HelloFresh Group, Andreas Dinkel said: “We love solving the dinner time challenge and helping families achieve mid-week wins.

“We are delighted to partner with I’m A Celebrity… Get me Out Of Here! and support our daring celebrities as they embark on extraordinary adventures and face challenges in the jungle themselves.”

“We’re excited for the Kellogg’s brand to partner with I’m A Celebrity this season, to bring a touch of fun and entertainment to Aussie households,” said Natasha Sunderland, Marketing Manager at Kellanova.

“Just as the show challenges celebrities to reveal their true selves, our partnership reflects Kellogg’s commitment to busting the myths around breakfast cereals, showcasing what’s ‘for real’ – like 25% less sugar in Coco Pops Chocos, or 12.7g of protein in Nutri-Grain High Protein Crunch (yes… really!).

“We look forward to sharing this journey with viewers and celebrating real moments.”

Youi’s head of marketing strategy, planning and insights, Dave Annesley, said: “At Youi we’re thrilled to support I’m A Celebrity in 2025, one of Australia’s most beloved television hits, as it returns to its original January timeslot.

“With fresh celebrity adventures and exciting challenges, the show promises to captivate families once again.

“This partnership provides us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Youi brand to a wide audience, expanding our reach and connecting with new viewers at this pivotal time.”

Rod Prosser said the Paramount Brand Studio team continue to collaborate with brands to bring market-leading, creative and meaningful brand moments to life for audiences of all ages.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see this season’s outstanding integrations in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! But it’s just the start of a strong first quarter with even more entertainment to come for all demographics with not one but two seasons of Australian Survivor in the wings.

“It’s going to be great viewing and of course, compelling brand opportunities so we’re thrilled to be starting the year with this incredible line up,” added Rod.