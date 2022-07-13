Shopper Promotes Sam Cameron To NSW Group Sales Manager For Direct Sales And Independent Agencies

Shopper, Australia’s fastest-growing retail out-of-home business, has promoted Sam Cameron to the role of NSW group sales manager – independent agencies and direct client sales.

With four-and-a-half years in the role of senior key account manager, where he developed trusted partnerships by delivering value and efficiencies across his clients’ OOH buys, Sam brings his thorough market understanding and expertise into the role, to help connect brands with their customers.

Guy Taffs, Shopper’s NSW sales director – independent agencies and direct clients, said: “Shopper has been at the forefront of growth in out-of-home (OOH) in recent years, with the team aiming to become the leading retail outdoor partner to our indie agency and direct clients. This goal is already well underway given our recent performance in market and the outstanding results from the most recent IMAA Pulse Survey.

“As a results-driven professional, Sam’s appointment is critical in achieving our targets as we continue to focus on delivering effective campaign outcomes to our independent agencies and key direct partners.”

Shopper’s NSW Indie & Direct Team has enjoyed exponential growth, going from a single client five years ago to now servicing more than 150 Indie agencies and blue-chip direct clients across NSW. This success is built on delivering best-in-class Retail OOH campaigns coupled with the highest service standards.

“Shopper has always sought to deliver market-leading solutions to our clients and Sam’s elevation to the GSM role, coupled with an expansion of the existing sales team, see us well placed to achieve our partnership and business goals,” added Taffs.

Shopper’s 100 per cent digital Retail out-of-home advertising screens are now in more than 450 shopping centres across the country. With dynamic advertising capability, Shopper’s panels allow brands to deliver personalised messaging that reaches the right customers at the right time and in the right place.