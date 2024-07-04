Shopify 2024 Australian Retail Report: Australian Retailers Invest In Customer Experience As Aussies Seek Value

New research from Shopify reveals 99 per cent of retailers plan to invest in customer experience in the next 12 months, investing 11 per cent of total annual revenue on average. This comes as the majority (79 per cent) of Australians are cutting down on something to save money, and over half (54 per cent) are seeking the best value in the current economic climate — from lower prices to higher quality products or experiences.

The latest release of Shopify’s Australian Retail Report, conducted in partnership with industry research firm YouGov, unpacks how retailers can invest for lasting success in today’s economy. The study includes quantitative findings from more than 1,000 Australian consumers and more than 200 senior business decision makers in retail businesses with 50 or more employees, as well as qualitative commentary from leading Australian merchants and partners.

“In the last 12 months, we have seen marked changes in consumer shopping behaviours, which are driving a shift for retailers,” said Shaun Broughton, managing director, Asia Pacific and Japan, Shopify. “From increased demand for value to a stronger preference for in-store shopping experiences, retailers have a renewed focus on efficiency and innovation. Although cost continues to be a key factor for consumers switching brands, it’s no surprise that retailers are choosing to compete on enhanced customer experience instead of slashing prices”.

When it comes to consumers’ shopping priorities, over half (54 per cent) of Australians are looking for the best value, up 10 per cent from last year. When asked about switching brands, 92 per cent of consumers have bought items from a different brand than they normally do, predominantly driven by cost, with 57 per cent switching for a better price or discount promotion, up from 49 per cent in 2023.

But that doesn’t mean value and price are the only things consumers are shopping for. A third (34 per cent) of shoppers are looking for quality that lasts, while 23 per cent still treat themselves every month or so, even if money is tight. This suggests there is still space in the budget for life’s little luxuries, opening up opportunities for savvy retailers.

“The new challenges retailers are facing also bring about new opportunities — one of the reasons I love the retail industry, as there’s never a dull moment,” said Paul Zahra, CEO Australian Retailers Association. “Given the current market pressures, Aussie retailers should double down on what they are best at: delivering exceptional customer experiences, providing customers with high-value products, and staying attuned to local customer preferences”.

Further highlights and insights from the Shopify Australian Retail Report:

Cost of living concerns spark a hunt for value

Australians are pessimistic about the economy and their personal situation, with a third (32 per cent) falling into this category, compared to 25 per cent in 2023. Just over a quarter (26 per cent) of consumers claim to be optimistic about the economy and their personal situation in 2024, a drop from 37 per cent last year.

Retailers are focused on marketing, with 62 per cent of retail business leaders surveyed indicating that their organisations are taking marketing-related measures, including a quarter (26 per cent) engaging in more targeted customer marketing, and almost as many (25 per cent) are increasing their customer service.

Unify experiences across channels or get left behind

Over two-fifths (43 per cent) of consumers prefer shopping in-store in 2024, up from 38 per cent last year, and proportionately more than those who like shopping online (31 per cent).

A quarter (26 per cent) of consumers like both in-store and online shopping equally, creating a compelling imperative for retailers to focus on both online and offline channels to suit shopper needs.

Just 1 per cent of those surveyed are not planning to invest in customer experience in 2024, and those that are plan to invest an estimated 11 per cent of their total annual revenue, on average, while 61 per cent plan to increase investment in customer personalisation in the next 12 months.

Half (49 per cent) of retailers surveyed plan to increase their omnichannel experience investment in the next year, and 57 per cent in their in-store experience, further highlighting the returning role of physical stores in the retail mix.

Securing customer loyalty without competing on price

Over nine in ten (92 per cent) consumers would become loyal to a brand if it offered them something, most notably consistently low prices (59 per cent). The same proportion (92 per cent) have also switched brands, often for a better price (57 per cent).

Beyond price, the offer of high-quality goods would keep half (51 per cent) of consumers loyal, while 45 per cent of consumers cite loyalty points or rewards as an effective way to foster loyalty. Moreover, a third (32 per cent) of shoppers would be more loyal if offered a seamless user experience.

Over six in ten (63 per cent) retailers surveyed plan to increase investment in their product ranges in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, 62 per cent of retailers are increasing investment in new revenue streams, and 59 per cent plan to increase investment in expanding into new international markets.

Harnessing data for operational efficiency

Three in ten (29 per cent) retailers surveyed are facing challenges related to poor staff retention and high staff turnover — the top single internal challenge faced by retailers in 2024.

Efficiency issues (e.g. lack of operational efficiency, inefficient supply chain practices, complex business systems, and manual processes) are a major contributor to retailers’ internal challenges, impacting three in five (61 per cent) retailers.

When it comes to the top external challenges, higher supply chain costs (49 per cent) were rated as the single most cited external issue, followed closely by operational costs (42 per cent), higher cost of goods (40 per cent) and higher cost of wages (38 per cent). Unsurprisingly, inflation-related challenges were cited by 88 per cent of Australian retailers.

The number one area in which retailers plan to boost spending to drive growth over the coming year is investment in employee attraction and retention programs to drive growth (65 per cent)

And a big part of staff retention is in enabling staff to do more with less, as reflected by the nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of retailers planning to increase their technology investment in business intelligence over the next year, while 64 per cent expect to boost their investment in automation.

Reshaping retail with more business intelligence, automation, and AI