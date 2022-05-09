Sheridan Shows What Deep Sleep Looks Like In New Work From Fabric\TBWA

Sheridan Shows What Deep Sleep Looks Like In New Work From Fabric\TBWA
Sheridan is providing a glimpse at what a deep sleep looks like in a new campaign from Fabric\TBWA. Open mouthed, twitching or lying in inelegant, the campaign is a sign of how Sheridan’s bedding accessories help you fall into a deeply restorative, quality sleep.

Fabric\TBWA creative partner, Keenan Motto, added: “We wanted to explore and celebrate the uninhibited world our body enters when we are in deep sleep. With inhibitions thrown away, we captured our talent twitching, stretching and sinking into their beds in a way that was real, imperfect and natural”.

Australians can start on the path to experiencing real deep sleep by using an online interactive quiz which provides personalised recommendations from Sheridan’s bedding and accessory range to cater specifically to individuals’ needs for deep sleep. Customers are also invited to trial the range through Sheridan’s new pillow and quilt buying guides, and in- store at its new Touch and Feel stations.

In addition, Sheridan is releasing a white paper on the sleeping habits of Australians, revealing that one-in-ten Australians fall asleep on their backs, while one-third of people fall asleep on their side, in a position called ‘skydiver’.

Sheridan general manager of marketing, Renee Awadalla, said: “For decades the sleep category has perpetuated an image of sleep as serene, picture perfect, almost angelic. In actual fact, truly rewarding deep sleep can be quite the opposite. The wider campaign showcases a real understanding that not everyone sleeps the same way – and through different touch points, we have set out to make this category easier to shop”

The campaign is appearing on social, digital, OOH, eDM and in-store.

