Shell Media Wins That’s Amore Cheese

That’s Amore Cheese has appointed Shell Media as their new media agency, effective immediately.

The IMAA member agency will be responsible for all media planning and buying duties across all That’s Amore owned brands nationally. The Melbourne-based cheesemaker produces over 60 different types of cheese products which are sold nationwide through a variety of cafes, delis, and supermarkets.

That’s Amore Cheese CEO, Giorgio Linguanti said: “We’re very excited to partner with Shell Media, and are looking forward to working with Dean and his team to help move our brand forward.”

Managing director, Dean Shell, said: “We’re extremely proud to be given this opportunity to represent a high quality brand such as That’s Amore Cheese in what is an ever-changing sector. Creating competitive advantage for a locally owned, premium business in a $2.3 billion Australian market has us excited to provide valuable insights and strategic distinction for Giorgio’s team at That’s Amore”.