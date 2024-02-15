SharkNinja Appoints VaynerMedia As First-Ever Creative & Media AOR In New Zealand

SharkNinja has appointed VaynerMedia Australia as its first creative and media agency of record for the New Zealand market.

“SharkNinja is a transformative brand that is all about delivering innovative solutions to consumer challenges,” said Ben Lovitt, Marketing Director ANZ at SharkNinja. “In selecting a partner, we sought a disruptive agency that understood our goals, and we found that with VaynerMedia Australia. We were drawn to their social-first approach and laser-sharp understanding of consumer attention and culture, and are excited to connect with New Zealanders in an authentic and meaningful way.”

VaynerMedia Australia will take the lead in managing the brand’s Shark Home, Shark Beauty, and Ninja Kitchen portfolios, amplifying their presence and product visibility across New Zealand. This includes strategy, creative development, production, media planning and buying, and the management of an always-on influencer strategy.

“It’s a dream to find clients with similar cultures and ambitions. We are an agency that is ruthlessly focused on the consumer, fast-moving and always-innovating –– and SharkNinja is the same way. I’m excited about what will no doubt be a strong client-agency partnership,” said Amy Bradshaw, head of VaynerMedia Australia.

The partnership is effective immediately, with the first work set to launch on social media platforms in February.




