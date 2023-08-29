Shark Tank Returns To Network 10 With ANZ, OPTUS And Xero Named As Sponsors

Shark Tank Australia is back in business, partnering with key sponsors, ANZ, OPTUS and Xero when it premieres tonight, Tuesday, 29 August at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

Paramount Brand Studio has created and produced a host of content with these brands, that will live across Paramount ANZ’s diverse ecosystem and partner channels.

The unique content will harness the themes, talent, and IP of the format, strengthening their sponsorship alignment and deepening brand attention with the audience.

Tamar Hovagimian, head of integration and partnerships, Paramount Brand Studio, said: “The commercial appetite for Shark Tank Australia is strong showing entrepreneurship, innovation, and small business opportunities resonate with so many brands including ANZ, Optus and Xero.

“Shark Tank Australia is a unique combination of business and entertainment. The business insights it offers viewers sets it apart from other shows and makes it a distinctive and engaging format. We’re excited to showcase our sponsors alongside this unique and entertaining format.”

Lucy Gribble, ANZ head of marketing – Australia Commercial, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with this season of Shark Tank Australia as the show strongly aligns to ANZ’s focus on supporting small businesses to start, run and grow, as the engine room of Australia’s economy.”

Bianca Welch, Marketing Director, Xero Australia, said: “Australia is a nation full to the brim with entrepreneurial spirit and Shark Tank Australia has long been a platform supporting the dreamers and doers to bring their ideas to life and inspire others in the process.

“Xero is excited to be playing a part in the show’s return. We can’t wait to see what innovations this next generation of entrepreneurs bring to the Sharks and our screens. This partnership allows Xero to reach a national audience, while connecting us with those who are actively shaping the business landscape and driving our economy forward.”

New Sharks to the feeding frenzy include marketing king, Sabri Suby; A.I guru, Dr. Catriona Wallace, The Oodie creator, Davie Fogarty; fashion phenomenon, Jane Lu; and OG Shark, Robert Herjavec, who are on the hunt for the next big Aussie invention.

Which Aussie budding entrepreneurs will be given the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires?

Shark Tank Australia is based on the Dragons’ Den format owned by Japan’s Nippon TV and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. It will be produced for Network 10 by SPT’s Curio Pictures.

