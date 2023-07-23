Seven’s Sunrise Says Goodbye Sydney CBD, Hello Eveleigh!
Seven’s breakfast TV show, Sunrise, has filmed at St Martin’s Place in Sydney for the final time as it moves into its new newsrooms and studios in South Eveleigh.
The first edition of the new-look Sunrise went to air live at 5.30am this morning, with hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington, newsreader Edwina Bartholomew and sports presenter Mark Beretta filming from the new venue.
The Morning Show’s Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies will also broadcast their first show from South Eveleigh later this morning.
7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, The Latest and 7NEWS.com.au relocated from Martin Place in the Sydney CBD to South Eveleigh in late June.
The arrival of the Sunrise, Weekend Sunrise and The Morning Show teams means that for the first time in more than 40 years, the entire Seven Sydney operation and all broadcast and operational staff (across all departments) are now under one roof.
The brand-new news and public affairs facilities at South Eveleigh cover two expansive floors of Seven’s head office and are five times larger than the previous Martin Place location, with permanent sets for all programs.
Seven West media managing director and chief executive officer, James Warburton, said: “After many years broadcasting from Martin Place – and 19 years as the #1 breakfast TV show across Australia – the time was right to build a new home for Sunrise and the rest of our market-leading Sydney News and Public Affairs programs.
“They might be in a new studio, but Nat, Matt and the rest of the team will continue to bring all of Australia the best, brightest and most informed breakfast TV program in the country. It’s great to have them all in South Eveleigh.”
Seven network director of news and public affairs, Craig McPherson, said: “Today makes a landmark day for Seven’s news and public affairs division.
“For many years, we’ve been physically once removed from the rest of the network. Together alone. Not anymore. Sunrise and The Morning Show teams are now ensconced side by side with their 7NEWS colleagues and surrounded by the rest of the network.
“It may sound unremarkable, but for the workforce it has been a remarkable shift. Complimented by state-of-the art studios made for broadcast, what’s been created will set the standard for today and last well into the future,” he said.
Seven network director of morning television, Sarah Stinson, said: “Brekky Central has been an iconic part of Australian TV for two decades but the time has come to move to a new home.
“South Eveleigh allows us to bring world-class technology to breakfast television in a way that will enhance the experience for our much-loved viewers.
“From today, viewers will see a brighter and fresher look, but the heart of our shows will never change. Our teams will continue to bring the best coverage of news, sport, weather, entertainment and so much more – and we’ll continue to have a laugh as only Sunrise and The Morning Show can.”
