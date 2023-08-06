Seven’s Partnership With South by Southwest Sydney 2023 Will Include Upfront

Seven Network is partnering with South by Southwest Sydney 2023, the week-long “festival of festivals” that celebrates creativity and innovation.

The partnership will include its Upfront 2024, to be held on Wednesday, 18 October, and Seven House in the heart of the SXSW Sydney 2023 precinct. Seven House will feature a week-long program of events, special partners and guest speakers, the details of which will be announced over the coming months.

Australia’s #1 breakfast program, Sunrise, will stage lives crosses during the SXSW Sydney week (15 to 22 October 2023) and the 7NEWS.com.au news team will be based at the festival for the week.

Seven West media chief marketing and audience officer, Melissa Hopkins, said: “Seven is a passionate champion of mass cultural experiences and we create those experiences like no one else. We’re also passionate about the Australian media and creative industries, and about bringing the latest tech and creativity to our viewers and partners.

“SXSW Sydney is the perfect fit for Seven and we’re very excited about being part of the week. The Seven Upfront 2024 and the week-long program at Seven House will be an incredible experience that no one will want to miss. It’s going to be massive.”

Seven West media chief revenue officer, Kurt Burnette, said: “We create content that reaches and engages with over 17 million people every month, in many new and innovative ways. That is about to become a whole lot more. We want to excite our customers and consumers about the future of Seven in the most creative, innovative and inspirational show in the world – SXSW Sydney 2023.

“Seven belong in an event like this, not just to tell our story but to show our story; not in just one hour but over a week; and not just to 1000 people but to more than 100,000 people. Bring it on!”

SXSW Sydney 2023 will be the first South by Southwest (SXSW®) held outside Austin, Texas, in the festival’s 37-year history. The Sydney event will feature more than 1000 events, speakers and music acts, including more than 300 panels and sessions and over 400 artist performances.