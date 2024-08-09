Seven West Media WA Promotes Chris Pearce To Sport Sales Director

Seven West Media (SWM) WA has announced the promotion of Chris Pearce to the newly created role of sport sales director, leading the integrated sport offering to the market across broadcast, streaming, print, and digital.

Pearce has been at SWM WA for over 10 years, most recently as group sales manager for Seven, where he has built strong relationships with both agencies and clients and brings a wealth of knowledge to the new role.

“Nothing connects Australians like sport does, and at SWM, we have the ability to reach sports fans better than anyone across our extensive suite of platforms and mastheads. I’m incredibly excited to be taking on this role at such an important time with the upcoming digital rights across cricket and AFL and to help continue to grow our marketleading sport offering,” said Pearce.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time with Seven’s digital rights to cricket starting in October, with Test matches, Women’s Internationals, BBL, and WBBL running on 7plus for the first time, followed by AFL rights commencing with the Brownlow Medal and the 2024 AFL Grand Final, AFLW (already running on 7plus) and then the full 2025 AFL season.

The role will also be heavily involved in the ongoing development of the in-market proposition for two of SWM’s newest assets in Streamer and The Nightly. Streamer is the home of community sport and showcases everything from amateur karate to state tennis and grassroots footy creating an environment of truly engaged audiences. The Nightly is a growing news brand that continues to gain traction across the country.

“It’s incredibly important to us as an organisation to ensure one of our largest, premium offerings in sport is fully integrated across all of our channels. This appointment reinforces our commitment to the continued growth of our offering to clients. There’s no better person for the role than Chris, who has been an instrumental figure in our organisation and the wider industry for over 10 years,” said Brent Stewart, chief sales officer at SWM WA.