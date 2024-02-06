Seven Unveils New Commercial Data & Programmatic Team

The Seven Network has announced the launch of a new commercial data and programmatic team in a move which brings together the strengths of Seven’s digital, data and tech solutions, creating market leading opportunities.

Reporting to network digital sales director Rachel Page, the team has been set up by the merger of the programmatic and commercial data groups and will be run by Dean La Rosa (lead image), previously Seven’s head of commercial data.

The new team covers data, tech and programmatic trading specialists, including commercial data Manager Emily Smith, programmatic partnerships manager Sam Pearse and commercial programmatic manager Juan Gervasio.

Page said: “In the almost three years since he joined Seven, Dean has made a real difference to our business. He has been instrumental in accelerating Seven’s product suite across planning, buying and measurement by building 7REDiQ into a market-leading data and insights platform, onboarding and commercialising some very successful third-party partnerships and working closely with Seven’s Audience Intelligence team to future proof our ID strategy in the face of many changes across tech and Government policy.

“In his new role, Dean will focus on the growth of Seven’s digital assets and will be responsible for creating meaningful partnerships through addressable commercialisation and efficient programmatic trading solutions.”

La Rosa said: “With the assets, technology and people at Seven, we’re perfectly positioned to deliver the best opportunities for advertisers who rely on us every day to create impactful experiences with their customers.

“I’m excited to take on this new responsibility, building on already great partnerships among our agency, technology and data partners, not just for now but as part of our very exciting strategic plans and innovation for the future.”

The establishment of the new commercial data and programmatic team follows the launch in December last year of Seven’s Advanced Advertising division to drive the development and launch of innovative new trading models across Seven’s national converged total TV ecosystem.

The Advanced Advertising division, which is headed by Alex Tansley, was set up to lead Phoenix, the world’s most advanced total TV trading system. Phoenix brings together the massive reach and audience of the screens of Seven and 7plus for brands to invest across the capital cities, regional Australia and digital all in one place. It will be the first time dynamic trading has been available for regional markets.