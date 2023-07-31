Seven Taps Komo For Sport & Live Event Engagement Platform

Seven and Komo have announced a new partnership that will see the customer engagement platform deliver mobile audience engagement tech for the TV network’s biggest events in the second half of this year.

Lead image: Seven West Media chief marketing and audience officer Melissa Hopkins; Komo chief revenue officer, Niel Isdale.

Komo’s engagement hubs will be used to create and manage customer experiences for the Bathurst 1000, Seven’s presence at SXSW Sydney and the network’s 2024 upfronts. The partnership with the tech innovator is part of Seven’s ongoing digital marketing growth strategy.

“It is great to be able to partner with such an amazing and ambitious Aussie tech start-up,” said Hopkins.

“We are all about taking bold steps to enhance our customer journey both for consumers and trade, be that in front or away from a screen. Komo’s bleeding edge technology and passion for creating highly bespoke customer engagement tools really intrigued us and we look forward to building on our partnership with strong results.”

With Komo’s tech, Seven’s digital marketing team plans to develop integrated, cross-platform digital experiences that connect audiences in both the real-world and online world from live events, broadcasts and streaming with personalised and customised experiences.

“Seven’s investment in delivering brand and audience value as much as content will rewrite the rule book of what it means to be a broadcaster and allow it to shape narratives for new audiences by showing up wherever they are, and we couldn’t be more excited to be helping Seven achieve these goals,” said Komo CEO and co-founder Joel Steel.

“The whole team is elated to announce this historic milestone achievement as we celebrate our most successful year to date.”

“The newly won contract is not only a testament to our ability to deliver innovative, scalable and enterprise solutions but also a reflection of the strong partnerships we foster with our clients. We are humbled by the trust they place in us, and we are dedicated to exceeding their expectations at every turn,” added Isdale.

