Seven Takes Home The Trophy At UnLtd: Cup

On Friday 26 July the advertising industry got together in force to kick goals for good at the UnLtd: Cup soccer tournament in Sydney, sponsored by Paramount.

The annual event saw 24 teams across the industry compete in fast and action-packed rounds of indoor soccer at the Perry Park Sports Arena in Alexandria.

The competition was fierce with Blis, Seven, Taboola, and Cartology proceeding to the semi-finals. The final saw Seven beat Cartology with a final score of 4-0. Players of the day were Maddie Bart from Nine and Michael Lopes from Seven.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone here today for kicking goals for good. Your efforts help raise crucial funds and awareness for KidsXpress, which is dedicated to healing children from trauma. Childhood mental health issues often stem from traumatic experiences and stressful situations. KidsXpress ensures that these children receive the help they need, in the way they need it, precisely when they need it so that their issues don’t grow with them into adulthood. Every goal scored is a step towards healing and hope for these children. Together, we are changing lives,” said founder and CEO of KidsXpress, Margo Ward.

The event has been running for 13 years and raises funds and awareness for KidsXpress, a children’s mental health charity that delivers trauma-informed expressive therapy and education services to transform the lives of children impacted by adversity.

The event was sponsored by Paramount with a special guest appearance by Andy Harper, a former Australian national league football player, author, and media commentator for Paramount ANZ’s football coverage.

“As the home of football, we are proud to support the UnLtd: Cup and see the industry come together to kick goals for good! There was some intense rivalry and plenty of great skills on the courts – congratulations to Seven for taking home the trophy. UnLtd: Cup is such a great way for our industry to compete and connect over a sport so many of us love, all whilst raising critical funds to help children heal from trauma,” added Nick Bower, general manager of Ad Sales at Paramount.