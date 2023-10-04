Seven Reveals SXSW House And Speaker Line-up

Located in the heart of the SXSW Sydney precinct in Sydney’s Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour, Seven House will host a packed program of unmissable speakers, workshops and experiences set to ignite conversations and change the way the industry thinks about audience connection and content.

From 16 to 20 October, the Seven House will invite advertisers, agencies and brands to experience in new ways the huge cultural moments that grip the nation on Seven, discuss game-changing innovation and explore ideas that challenge perspectives.

Seven’s line-up of headline speakers includes:

Amy Webb – Futurist, Founder and CEO, Future Today Institute (private event)

Adrian Lawrence – Executive Creative Director, FutureDeluxe

Tanya Curnow, Executive Producer, FutureDeluxe

Michelle Klein – Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, IAG

Chris Brown – SVP and Chief Customer Officer, McDonald’s Australia

Yash Murthy – Head of Creative and Consulting, Australia, VaynerMedia

Peter Chun – Senior Vice President, Global Head of Partnerships and Growth, VaynerMedia

Rebecca Gilling – CEO, Planet Ark

Brooke Donnelly – General Manager Sustainability, Coles

Kellie Nuttall – Lead AI Partner, Strategy and Business Design Leader, Deloitte Australia

Rob Pickering – General Manager, Technology, AFL

Seven House will also feature leading experts from across the industry, alongside Seven Network stars and senior executives, including:

Ant Middleton – chief instructor, SAS Australia

Natalie Barr – co-host of Sunrise

Matt Shirvington – co-host of Sunrise

Mark Beretta OAM – Sunrise sport presenter

Larry Emdur – host of The Chase Australia and co-host of The Morning Show

Michael Usher – 7NEWS presenter

Gemma Acton – Seven Network finance editor

Chris Reason – 7NEWS presenter

James Warburton – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Seven West Media

Melissa Hopkins – Chief Marketing and Audience Officer, Seven West Media

Kurt Burnette – Chief Revenue Officer, Seven West Media

Mark Llewellyn – Executive producer, 7NEWS Spotlight

James Pember – Product Manager, Komo Technologies

Nikki Perguni – Global Head of User Experience, Accedo

Justin Van Emmerik – Senior Manager, Solution Engineering APAC, Brightcove

For the full schedule of events at Seven House available to SXSW Sydney badge holders, visit https://www.inside7.com.au/seven–house/

Sunrise, will stage live crosses during the SXSW Sydney® week and the 7NEWS.com.au news team will be based at the festival for the week.

Seven West Media chief marketing and audience officer, Melissa Hopkins, said: “Seven House at SXSW Sydney is going to be massive. We are bringing together a dynamic blend of leading speakers, industry experts and our very own Seven Network stars and people, to deliver inspirational and must-watch sessions for our customers and consumers.

“Engaging with audiences through mass cultural experiences in new and transformative ways is at the core of what we do at Seven. At Seven House, we are charting the future of content and connection and will set the stage for conversations that matter and experiences that will leave a mark. It’s an event not to be missed.”

SXSW Sydney® will be the first South by Southwest held outside Austin, Texas, in the festival’s 37-year history. The Sydney event will feature more than 1000 events, speakers and music acts, including more than 700 panels and sessions and over 300 artist performances.