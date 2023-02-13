Seven Holds Off On Paying Dividends, Despite $115 Million Profit
Seven West Media (SWM) has again reneged on its promise to pay a shareholder dividend despite posting a $114.9 million profit from July to December.
SWM, which owns the TV network and The West Australian, posted $814.6 million in revenue in the six months to December. That equated to a decline of 0.5 per cent compared to the prior year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 4.8 per cent to $205 million.
The company also expects ad revenues to fall mid to high single digits in the half year to June but said visibility was “limited” at this stage. Seven chiefs have identified upwards of $20 million cost savings to offset market conditions.
This morning’s numbers follows yesterday’s news that the media company had reportedly resumed merger talks with HT&E, owners of the ARN radio stations.
In last year’s annual report, Seven listed one of its strategic priorities as “explore M&A opportunities”. That said, Seven said its first priority was to start paying a dividend to shareholders.
Highlights of today’s numbers include:
- Number national audience share in CY22 (total people, 16-to-39s)
- Total TV revenue share of 39.3 per cent in 1H23, tracking in line with FY23 target
- Secured long-term broadcast and digital rights for AFL, Cricket and NBCUniversal
- Underlying 7Digital EBITDA growth of 35 per cent (excluding Olympics)
- Group EBITDA of $205.0 million, down 4.8 per cent year-on-year
- Strong operating cashflow (before interest and tax) of $204 million, up 55 per cent
- New venture investment in View Media Group
- Reported net debt of $186 million; adjusted net debt at $223 million, or 0.7x net debt/EBITDA
Commenting on the results, SWM managing director and CEO, James Warburton, said: “We have established the dominant national total TV business; we are delivering on share and revenue; and we have a fast-growing digital business that has growth underpinned for the future with major new deals. The big moves we have made in the past six months set the foundations for the network and 7plus for years to come.
“We’ve been highly disciplined in the bidding for our new sport and content deals, with incremental rights offsetting any increase. 7plus will now feature all content on broadcast with significant upside from the addition of the AFL, Cricket and NBCUniversal digital content rights. Seven’s content pillars with news, live sport and our strengthening entertainment schedule ensure that Seven will continue to be a dominant player in ratings and grow its revenue share.
“Despite some of the negative economic commentary, the market has been relatively robust, with growing demand from our core advertisers. We believe the results we have delivered today are strong, despite tracking against the Tokyo Olympics in the prior year. Revenue is relatively flat year-on-year at $815 million; expenses have been controlled tightly despite the inflationary environment, up only one per cent; and our net debt continues to decline. We also commenced our capital management program during the half with our on-market buy back.
“Seven was the number one network across calendar 2022 and won 38 of the 52 weeks.
“That success was driven by our content-led growth strategy, the re-vitalisation of our entertainment content schedule in recent years; our market-leading sport content including the AFL; and the ongoing dominance of 7NEWS, Sunrise, Home and Away and our multi- channels. The latter, of course, became stronger with the addition of 7Bravo last month.
“In the first five weeks of the 2023 calendar year, we had our most competitive start to a year in total people since 2018 in terms of audience share and our best start in 25 to 54s since 2019.
“Our digital earnings have soared from $3 million in the first half of FY19 to $80 million in the most recent period and digital now accounts for approximately 40 per cent of group earnings. The BVOD market continues to grow strongly, up 18 per cent in CY22, even with the Olympics in CY21. We expect our share of this market to grow significantly from the new digital content and sports rights secured.
“In October 2022, we announced a multi-year content agreement with NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading entertainment and media companies. The agreement is bringing thousands of hours of additional content to the Seven Network and 7plus, creating significant new revenue opportunities. The agreement also enabled the launch of a new, female-skewed channel, 7Bravo, on free-to-air and 7plus on 15 January this year.
“7Bravo has made a positive start and the NBCU content accounted for three of the top 25 BVOD shows overall in the first few weeks of launch.
“West Australian Newspapers continues to execute its strategy of holding the line on print, turbocharging digital growth and reducing costs. The business delivered strong digital audience growth, up 15.9% year-on-year, and digital circulation revenue continued to grow, up 28%. EBITDA declined 11%, which is due to a significant increase in paper costs in the period.
“Seven West Ventures completed a new investment in the period in new disruptive property play, View Media Group, investing $12 million cash and $24 million in media advertising. The current portfolio value stands at $105 million.
“Operating costs have been managed tightly and $15-20 million savings have been identified to partly offset market conditions. Reported operating costs guidance range is between $1.22 billion and $1.23 billion, incorporating the new content deal with NBCUniversal.”
Please login with linkedin to commentJames Warburton Seven West Media
Latest News
The Idea Shed Wins Bottlo Brand LMG’s Creative
Sydney independent creative agency, The Idea Shed, has won the highly coveted Liquor Marketing Group (LMG) account, off the back of a competitive pitch.
Melbourne Fashion Festival Partners With Kmart
In its 27th year, Australia’s largest and longest-running consumer fashion event, the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival will collaborate with Kmart Australia to introduce two new events to the Festival’s program. This includes the Fashion Business Lunch, presented by Kmart on Tuesday 7 March, and the Family Runway, presented by Kmart on Saturday 11 March. These […]
Mastercard’s Australian Open Campaign Prooted Priceless Positivity, Via McCann
At this year’s Australian Open, Mastercard launched an integrated campaign designed to use the Open as a springboard to positively influence Australia’s growing culture of inclusivity. Created by McCann, the integrated campaign featured across online film, radio, print, out of home, PR, experiential, digital, and social. The campaign’s 30-second film features Mastercard Ambassador and former […]
Coke Brings Back Its Love Cans For Pride
With less than 10 days until the much anticipated opening of Sydney WorldPride 2023, the first time the event has been hosted in the Southern Hemisphere, Coca-Cola is celebrating and spreading the message of love with a special comeback of its famous ‘Love Cans’. Coca-Cola Australia is a proud supporting partner of both Sydney WorldPride […]
OMA Announces 50th Member
The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced its 50th member, Gawk Outdoor. Gawk was founded in 2018 and has been named by the Financial Review as one of the 100 fastest-growing businesses in Australia in December 2022. Gawk has over 90billboard locations throughout regional Victoria, including 10 digital signs which account for more than 50 […]
GrowthOps Acquires PR Agency FORWARD
GrowthOps today announces it has acquired award-winning creative consumer public relations agency FORWARD, expanding the group's capabilities in high-growth sectors.
Accenture Report: Aussies Want A simpler Streaming Experience, Not More Services
A new Accenture report has revealed that Australians are overwhelmed by the number of streaming services on offer and want a more streamlined service. Accenture’s annual Global Entertainment Study interviewed 6000 consumers across 10 countries and revealed that streaming services are at a crossroads in Australia as subscriptions drop not merely from cost of living […]
TikTok Is Chasing Facebook & Instagram – Meta’s Head Of Facebook
Meta’s, head of Facebook, Tom Alison (pictured) was clearly spoiling for a fight with TikTok, as he told a live-streamed roundtable of journalists from APAC that the video-sharing app, rather than driving social forward was chasing more established players. “If you look at what TikTok is investing in today, at least what I see, I […]
Tourism Platform Riparide Appoints The Pistol Manage Paid Social
Australian nature-driven tourism booking platform, Riparide, has appointed digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, to manage its paid social advertising.
Editor Group Names Susan Moore As GM
Leading corporate writing firm Editor Group has appointed Susan Moore to the newly created role of general manager, as the company prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Moore joins Editor Group with more than 25 years’ experience in technology sector communications and marketing. She was previously director of public relations at global research […]
Report: Yahoo Australia Execs Facing Redundancies
We never like a redundancy story here at B&T. However, we do adore a drug-fuelled, debauched, sex-charged sacking story.
Talent’s “More Than Money Salary Guide”: Tech And Digital Salaries Remain Strong
Further confirmation of the demand in the tech & digital space. Sure, you'll be bored, but you won't need shop at Kmart.
Paris Hilton Pouts For Klarna’s Global Campaign
Having abandoned the obnoxious heiress routine, it's refreshing to see Paris now forging a new career fronting ads.
Aussie Rules! Aussie Adland Creative Catches Super Bowl Game Ball
Aussie adlander catches Super Bowl ball. Confused as to why the Rihanna concert got interrupted by a football match.
The Duke of Ed Invites Teens To “Be Your Own Champion” Via Paper Moose
The Duke of Ed invites teens to “Be Your Own Champion”. Just not the bong smoking, PlayStation-addicted ones.
IMAA’s Project Kick Off Sets The Tone For 2023
Last Week, 9 February, the IMAA held Project Kick Off, which provided a look ahead to 2023 and a first look at the IMAA Academy. Lead image: Lisa Day, director of partnerships total publishing, Nine; Renee Sycamore, executive general manager News Amp, News Corp; Vanessa Lyons, executive general manager, ThinkNewsBrands Project Kick Off had more […]
Only One In The Room Collective Announces “Destroy This Brief” Shortlist
Shortlist selected prior to live judging and winner announcement
PR Agency Agent 99 Lands Two New Booze Clients
B&T unsure why there's a hideous-looking garish cake in this press photo but there's a hideous-looking garish cake.
Brent Smart’s First Telstra Spot Is Serious About Security
New Telstra work has a renewed focus on customer security after client didn't go for "Thank f@ck we're not Optus!"
Monday TV Ratings: Super Bowl Does 329,000 Viewers For Seven
Some 329,000 Aussies tuned in for yesterday's Super Bowl. How many sat through the full 19-hours of it remains unclear.
Convo Ink Appoints Emma Yexley As Sales Director
Content marketing company Convo Ink appointed Emma Yexley as sales director, and promoted Bianca Hafford to the newly created role of creative and implementation director. In 2022, the start-up launched its proprietary audience measurement metric that enabled marketers to optimise content marketing campaigns based on attention. Yexley brings a wealth of experience and expertise in […]
Your Super Bowl Ad Wrap – Who Soared? Who Stank? Who Pissed Off The Client The Most?
The Super Bowl is done and dusted for another year. But fear not, you're about to be up to the wazoo in Pride ads.
Time To “Let Your Inner Voice Out” Men, With Hallway’s New Audio Campaign
More top men's health stuff called "Let Your Inner Voice Out”. Except if your inner voice is Engelbert Humperdinck.
Nightjar Wins Australian Tourism Data Warehouse, Appoints Design Director
A nice win for the little guys here. Although with the added appointment, they're arguably getting less littler.
Where Do Paid Ads Fit With ChatGPT & Why Is Google’s Bard Taking So Long To Come To The AI Party?
Rest assured, this ChatGPT piece was penned by a human. Although we can't guarantee he isn't steel wrapped in flesh.
LiSTNR Tackles Footy Talk With New Podcast
Time to start getting excited about the footy! After all, there's not much to cheer about with the cricket in India.
This Is Flow Wins AirAsia’s $6 Million Media
Peter Allen's 'I Still Call Australia Home' officially banned from This Is Flow office stereo after AirAsia win.
Thinkerbell “Gives A XXXX” In Latest Work For Brewer
If you see Adam Ferrier drunk and wearing a Maroons jumper, you'll understand after viewing this XXXX work.
Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads
Sarah Norris appointed head of food across Nine’s mastheads after correctly pronouncing béchamel & beurre noisette.
Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media
Now's not the time to have a fossil fuel debate. Well, it probably is, but B&T is trying to look polite and proper.
JCDecaux Wins Expanded Perth Airport Tender
Suddenly find yourself buying weird, expensive Chinese whiskies at Perth Airport? Lay the finger of blame right here.
The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media
Media Store staff forced to watch old John Wayne movies & eat large slabs of meat after winning the Travel Texas biz.
Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF
Never give your super a second thought? Let this be the realisation that you'll probably be working until you're 107.
Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth
Research and testing platform, Stickybeak, has appointed Anna Fitzgerald as its first head of global growth. Previously based in London as hospitality software company Edify systems’ operations director, Fitzgerald’s new role will involve driving global growth for Stickybeak and growing its customer base. She will report into CEO Anna Henwood. “We are beyond excited to […]
Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia
Tracksuit, the brand tracking startup, announced a $6.8 million seed round led by Blackbird. Tracksuit’s affordable and always-on brand tracking took the market research model and made it easier to understand and more affordable. This gave businesses the power to make data-driven decisions around brand marketing at a fraction of the cost of traditional brand […]
Boy Hospitalised As KSI & Logan Paul Drive Fans Crazy Outside Nine Offices
Sure, B&T doesn't count too many 15-year-old boys amongst the readership, so why we're running this is anyone's guess.