Seven Communications Wins JCDecaux PR ANZ Account

Seven Communications has been appointed by JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand, as its sole ANZ public relations agency.

JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand is part of the largest Out-of-Home advertising corporation in the world, tasking Seven Communications with its always-on media relations program, event management and its upcoming campaigns.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the JCDecaux team – it’s a huge brand that signifies the growth and ambition that we have as an agency to be working with such organisations,” said Patrice Pandeleos, founder and managing director at Seven Communications. “The future for JCDecaux looks incredibly bright and innovative, we can’t wait to work as an extension of the communications team and play a part in the businesses’ ongoing success”.

Seven Communications is an independently owned, full service communications agency based on seven key values that drive their communications strategies.

“The enthusiasm and expertise displayed by the team at Seven were immediately apparent. We’re looking forward to beginning our collaboration especially with many key projects on the horizon. Their strategic insight and dynamic approach make Seven the perfect partner to bring on board,” said Katie Morgan, director of communications at JCDecaux.

JCDecaux has been delivering Out-of-Home solutions in Australia since 1997. It is committed to integrity and excellence in service, innovation, and design. An environmentally sustainable and socially responsive business, JCDecaux offers inspired and dynamic opportunities to its employees, clients, and Australian and New Zealand communities.