SEN Set To Provide Comprehensive Coverage Of LIV Golf Adelaide

Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) has confirmed its extensive coverage of the LIV Golf tournament in Adelaide this weekend. Golf fans can look forward to live and uninterrupted coverage of all the action from The Grange Golf Club.

The call team for the event includes renowned personalities Pat Welsh, Mat Rogers, Miles Pfiztner, and local professionals Kristalle Blum and Gary Simpson. Welsh and Rogers will be walking the course, bringing listeners the biggest stories of the day as they unfold.

Coverage kicks off at 12.30pm SA time on Friday, and at 11.30am SA time on both Saturday and Sunday. Fans attending the event can listen live via the SEN App on SEN Stadium, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

SEN’s director of sport, Julian Bayard said: “We are thrilled to partner with LIV Golf and provide our listeners with comprehensive coverage of the Adelaide tournament.

“SEN prides itself on being there for all of the big sporting moments and events in Australia and around the globe, so we look forward to bringing our audience all the action and providing insights and analysis throughout the tournament.”

Throughout the three-day event, fans nationwide can catch all the excitement live from LIV Golf Adelaide on SEN Fanatic, available on DAB+ and the SEN App.

Listeners in Adelaide and Mount Gambier can tune in to SEN SA 1629am and SEN Mt Gambier 1629am for live coverage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, across Saturday and Sunday, fans can tune into SEN’s LIV Golf Adelaide coverage across all SEN stations, including: SEN 1116am Melbourne, SEN 1170am Sydney, SENQ 693am Brisbane, SEN Gold Coast 1620am, SEN Tassie 1629am, SEN Top End 1611am, SENSpirit 621am Bunbury, SENSpirit 1494am South West, SEN Peel in Mandurah DAB+, and SEN Goldfields 1611am Kalgoorlie; and on the SEN App for SEN Geelong, SEN Bendigo, SEN Ballarat, SEN Shepparton, SEN Gippsland, SEN Sunraysia, and across WA, including the Pilbara, Mid-West and Great Southern Regions.