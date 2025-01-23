MediaNewsletter

SEN Announces Commentary Team For Australia’s Test Tour Of Sri Lanka

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Steve Smith of Australia celebrates scoring a century during day two of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 08, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) has announced the line-up for its coverage of Australia’s upcoming two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.

With the first Test commencing on Wednesday, 29 January, followed by the second Test beginning on February 6, with each Test match will air in prime time from 3pm to 11pm AEDT. Both Tests will be broadcast live nationally on all SEN sport stations, as well as SEN Sync, providing a premium broadcast experience for fans at home.

SEN’s commentary team for the series will include Adam Collins, Tom Morris, Simon Katich, Bryce McGain, Bharat Sundaresan, Russel Arnold and Peter Lalor.

“It’s a privilege to lead SEN Cricket back to Sri Lanka after our eventful fortnight in Galle in 2022. The cricket in this part of the world is often unrelenting and rarely predictable – the best type of series to plug into hour after hour. As has been the case for 66 Tests across seven countries since 2018 on SEN, we’ll have you covered no matter where you are,” said Collins.

Following its successful debut during the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Test Series between Australia and India, ‘The New Ball’ will also return, hosted by Tom Morris and Bharat Sundaresan. The show will air from 2pm to 3pm AEDT every day of the Test, as well as the day before each Test.

“We are thrilled to bring every moment of this exciting Test series to our listeners. Our commentary team is world-class, and we are committed to delivering the best cricket coverage this summer,” said SEN CEO, Craig Hutchison.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

