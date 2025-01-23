SEN Announces Commentary Team For Australia’s Test Tour Of Sri Lanka

Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) has announced the line-up for its coverage of Australia’s upcoming two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.

With the first Test commencing on Wednesday, 29 January, followed by the second Test beginning on February 6, with each Test match will air in prime time from 3pm to 11pm AEDT. Both Tests will be broadcast live nationally on all SEN sport stations, as well as SEN Sync, providing a premium broadcast experience for fans at home.

SEN’s commentary team for the series will include Adam Collins, Tom Morris, Simon Katich, Bryce McGain, Bharat Sundaresan, Russel Arnold and Peter Lalor.

“It’s a privilege to lead SEN Cricket back to Sri Lanka after our eventful fortnight in Galle in 2022. The cricket in this part of the world is often unrelenting and rarely predictable – the best type of series to plug into hour after hour. As has been the case for 66 Tests across seven countries since 2018 on SEN, we’ll have you covered no matter where you are,” said Collins.

Following its successful debut during the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Test Series between Australia and India, ‘The New Ball’ will also return, hosted by Tom Morris and Bharat Sundaresan. The show will air from 2pm to 3pm AEDT every day of the Test, as well as the day before each Test.

“We are thrilled to bring every moment of this exciting Test series to our listeners. Our commentary team is world-class, and we are committed to delivering the best cricket coverage this summer,” said SEN CEO, Craig Hutchison.