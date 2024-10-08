Sefiani Launches Global Responsible Business Unit & Celebrates Clarity Global’s BCorp Status

Sefiani has announced the launch of its global responsible business unit, designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of sustainability communications. The news comes as its parent company Clarity Global achieves BCorp certification.

Sefiani’s new unit is led by Julia Hoy, associate partner and sustainability lead at Sefiani, and brings together leaders from Australia, Europe, and North America.

“As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of ESG integration, our new global responsible business unit aims to help companies leverage communications not just as a tool for sharing information but as the driving force that aligns corporate strategy with sustainability goals, builds trust with stakeholders and ultimately powers meaningful, long-term change,” said Hoy.

“It has never been more challenging to communicate about a company’s responsible business actions, yet it has never been more essential. Stakeholders—including investors, employees, consumers, and customers—demand transparency about the actions being taken by the companies they invest in, work at or buy from. However, research consistently shows a gap in the information being provided. Companies must work harder to bridge this gap; otherwise, they risk losing control of their narrative and faltering in stakeholder engagement,” added Hoy.

Sefiani defines responsible business as one that goes beyond merely avoiding harm and meeting ESG compliance, actively taking responsibility for its social and environmental impact to do more than minimise negative consequences but strives to create positive influences on people and the planet.

Joining Julia Hoy in leading the global responsible business unit are Catriona Biggart, SVP Clarity Global in the UK, and Jason Wakeford, associate partner, based in North America. The team consolidates decades of experience with leading brands in sustainability.