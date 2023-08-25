SeenThis & GroupM Partner To Calculate Carbon Emissions

SeenThis has penned a global partnership with GroupM the media buying group to reduce and avoid unnecessary carbon emissions from digital advertising.

The collaboration will enable GroupM and its agencies to leverage SeenThis’ expertise and proprietary technology to manage and minimise carbon emissions from creative delivery while improving the performance of display advertising campaigns.

GroupM and SeenThis will also work together on calculating the carbon emissions generated from transferring data and incorporate the findings into GroupM’s own carbon calculator for use in planning and post-campaign analysis.

Ed Fanning, GroupM’s global head of partnerships, advertising and retail technology said: “As the world’s leading media investment company, the team at GroupM is on a mission to develop tools and technologies which ensure that carbon emissions are considered a part of the media planning process. This partnership builds on the global framework for media decarbonization we announced in 2022 and is an important step in our commitment to decarbonize our media supply chain.”

Jesper Benon, CEO at SeenThis, added: “We are excited to extend the benefits of the SeenThis solution to new and existing GroupM clients, as our proprietary streaming addresses the trade-off that otherwise exists between performance and sustainability in the digital ecosystem. GroupM agencies are able to increase performance while minimizing carbon emissions, and at the same time helping drive attention and unlock creative capabilities. We deliver lightning-fast ad-loading that attains higher attention from users, which translates into fewer wasted impressions and a more efficient use of resources.”

Initially, GroupM’s agencies will use the SeenThis emissions dashboard to measure data transfer and gain a better understanding of campaign emissions. Later, the data will be integrated directly into GroupM’s tools to enable the planning of display campaigns.



