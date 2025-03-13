B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

See Adland’s Future Leaders At B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
VML's Charlie Dejean, last night's Grand Prix winner.

What a night! The future leaders of adland turned out in force at Sydney’s Metro Theatre last night for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo.

There was an exceptional array of talent on display: from Media Sales mavens and Marketing mavericks to crack Creatives, including VML’s Charlie Dejean, who took home the Grand Prix.

Find out who you should be offering a job to (or expediting their pay review) here.

If your memory might be a little hazy, or you want to see what you missed out on, below are all the pics from the ceremony, expertly hosted by Triple J’s Karla Ranby.

Click here to see the photos from the photo wall and after party!

You can click to download any of them, too!

30UNDER30_SPONSOR_BLOCK_V6-2

Related posts:

  1. Guests Stun At B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!
  2. B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards Winners 2025 In All Their Glory!
  3. FINAL WARNING: On-Time Entries For Cairns Hatchlings Close At MIDNIGHT!
  4. Resmed Launches New “Say Goodbye To Your Sleep Monster” Global Campaign Via Hopeful Monsters
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Sunday Gravy Paints The Town Red With Taubmans Win
Akcelo Activates TAC’s Vehicle Safety Campaign At The F1
Melissa Doyle Features On The Limitless Equation’s Second Episode
TV Ratings (13/04/2025): AFL Wins Battle Of Thursday Night Footy By Narrow Margin
Register Lost your password?