It’s often said that B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by our brilliant long-standing partner Vevo, are a shorthand to seeing who will be the future leaders of the advertising, marketing and media industries. That’s still very much the case this year.

Reviewing this year’s winners, I feel confident in saying that the industry’s future seems to be in as good a set of hands as it’s ever been.

Casting an eye over the Marketing category, for instance, it’s immediately apparent that the next Joanna Boundy, Jenni Dill and Susan Coghill are just, and only just, bubbling under the surface. In the Agency and Media Sales categories, it’s clear to see that the next Lou Barrett and Melissa Hey are primed for takeoff. In the Creative and Strategy categories, it seems to me that we’re already looking at the next Lisa Fedyszyn and Milla McPhee.

But there is still a note of caution. This year, four-fifths of our winners are women. The latest Workplace Gender Equality Agency data showed that women make up nearly three-fifths of the advertising industry. But in the upper quartile, that situation is flipped and three-fifths of the top bosses are men. The advertising, marketing and media industries still have a way to go before they truly reflect the society we live in.

As you’ll see below from their brilliant entry videos, this year’s cast of winners are determined to make the industry a better and more inclusive place for all. We wouldn’t bet against them making it happen.

On behalf of all the B&T team, I’d like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all the finalists and winners and big thank you to all of our partners and judges.

Tom Fogden

Editor