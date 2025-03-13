Guests Stun At B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!

Sydney’s Metro Theatre was bouncing last night, in what will go down as one of this year’s best shindigs.

Adland knows how to put on a show, but we think you all outdid yourselves at B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo.

Against a brilliant silver backdrop, adland’s future leaders were out in force. You can see all the photos from the photo wall below or, if you scroll a little further, from the official afterparty!

You should also want to find out who won here: your job may soon depend on it.

Here are all the photos from the Awards Ceremony.

Check out the photo wall and click to download any or all of the shots!