Sedgwick Communications Brews PR, Social Media & Influencer Deal With Robert Timms

Sedgwick Communications has announced that The House of Robert Timms has joined the agency’s client roster. The Sydney-based independent PR agency has been appointed as a key partner of the heritage coffee brand. It will manage its public relations, social media and influencer engagement strategies and campaigns in Australia.

In this new role, Sedgwick Communications will support Robert Timms’ newly appointed marketing team by tapping into what makes the brand so iconic and connecting with its passionate consumers, as well as a younger audience of discerning coffee drinkers.

“There’s so much quality and heritage in The House of Robert Timms. However, we have lost relevancy, particularly among younger coffee drinkers over the years,” said Lisa Crawford, general manager of sales and marketing at The House of Robert Timms.

“We need an agency partner that brings a strong understanding of the fast-paced nature of FMCG combined with smart thinking and an eye for innovation, to ensure we can reposition the brand and devise new ways of engaging with coffee drinkers. Sedgwick Communication’s strategic thinking, coupled with the agency’s creativity was a winning combination and we’re looking forward to seeing what we’ll create together,” added Crawford.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with such a well-loved, iconic Australian brand and help to revitalise it for a new, younger audience. It’s always exciting when you win a client that shares a similar passion for fresh ideas and isn’t afraid to be brave. We’re excited to start working with the team to help bring our renewed vision of The House of Robert Timms to life,” said Laura Sedgwick, managing director and founder of Sedgwick Communications.

Since launching in 2023, Sedgwick Communications has experienced rapid growth with an expanding list of clients and recently announced Sofía Cortés Merello as the latest staff addition in response to this.

“The growth we have experienced over the past year has been really amazing and is a true testament to the team’s hard work, expertise and value we bring to our clients. When I started this agency, my vision was to not only build a team of talented people, but also support them in growing in their careers and delivering great work for an A-league list of clients. I’m so delighted to say we’re doing just that!” said Sedgwick.

Robert Timms joins Sedgwick Communication’s existing roster of clients, which includes Singapore Tourism Board, Southern Cross Travel Insurance, BookPeople and Oxford University Press.