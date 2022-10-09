Secret Sounds Sees Sellout Success With New Jack Daniel’s Tour

Following the success of their first partnership, Secret Sounds is again partnering with Jack Daniel’s to continue celebrating Aussie live music and bringing Australian acts to classic venues.

The Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour ethos is to give back to artists and venues, and celebrate the reignition of the live music scene in Australia. After a sold-out tour in April, Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour is going even bigger with an all-star Aussie lineup heading around the country to Australia’s most beloved venues on the East Coast.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Support Act. Support Act is Australia’s only charity delivering crisis relief services to artists, artist managers, crew and music workers as a result of ill health, injury, a mental health problem, or some other crisis that impacts on their ability to work in music.

The shows will be played to an intimate crowd, and tickets are going for $10 each.

Kicking off the Make It Count tour are Brisbane legends, Dune Rats. Four albums in, Dune Rats are still finding new ways to connect with the creative chaos that is at the core of their music, with over 150 million global streams and 2 consecutive #1 ARIA Albums.

Supporting the Dune Rats are Brisbane locals Beddy Rays and VOIID. Beddy Rays’ debut album released earlier this year and reached #1 Vinyl and #2 Australian Album on the ARIA charts, while VOIID helped to resurrect live music in 2020 with back-to-back sold-out shows at The Zoo in Brisbane.

Dune Rats and friends take the stage at NightQuarter on Friday, November 11.

For Sydneysiders, the Make It Count tour will be heading to Crowbar next to host Stand Atlantic as they return to Australia. In 2018, Stand Atlantic released their critically acclaimed debut album “Skinny Dipping”, amassing over 60 million streams, magazine front covers and featuring on the opening of Riot.

Opening the night in Sydney are punk rock legends RedHook. In 2021, RedHook pulled off a national sell out headline tour & released their acclaimed debut EP ‘Bad Decisions’, which has racked up almost 5 million Spotify streams.

Stand Atlantic and RedHook will be causing chaos in Sydney at Crowbar on Wednesday, December 7.