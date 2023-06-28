Seamus Higgins Rejoins R/GA As Chief Creative Officer, As Claire Waring Departs

Seamus Higgins Rejoins R/GA As Chief Creative Officer, As Claire Waring Departs
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Seamus Higgins (lead image) has rejoined R/GA as chief creative officer for Australia to lead the agency’s creative offering.

In the role, Higgins will partner closely with Ben Miles who will continue to lead R/GA’s brand design and consulting practice across Australia and Asia.

Higgins was previously chief creative officer for APAC at R/GA, before returning to London in 2022 to spend time with his family.

R/GA’s executive creative director for Australia, Claire Waring is leaving to pursue an opportunity at tech startup Mental Load, an initiative co-founded with her sister Elly Bartens to help ease the mental load for parents everywhere.

With over 20 years’ of experience across three continents, Higgins has built his career, across multiple disciplines, on a love of creative solutions that don’t feel like advertising, and the uncompromising craft of their delivery.

Recognised on AdAge’s Creative All-stars list, Higgins is a highly-accomplished creative leader, having led The Palau Pledge, which in addition to being awarded D&AD’s Design Black Pencil of the Decade, picked up two D&AD Black Pencils and three Cannes Lions Grand Prix, including Australia’s first ever Titanium Grand Prix.

He also helped Australian Defence Force Recruiting achieve the most successful two years in their history, picking up a Grand Effie.

More recently, Higgins partnered with Ben Miles on R/GA Australia’s most impactful work, including A-Leagues, Timberland, Google Huey and We Are Warriors, which picked up awards at Cannes Lions, Spikes, One Show, Yellow Pencils at D&AD and won Best in Show at AGDA.

Michael Titshall said, “Seamus has continually pushed the boundaries of creativity throughout his career. He is a rare creative leader who embraces diverse perspectives and capabilities, which results in consistently innovative work. He’s also a great human who lives R/GA’s values day in, day out. This makes him the perfect Chief Creative Officer for us as we look to further intersect our practices across brand, comms and experience.”

Higgins said, “Coming back to Australia was always a part of the plan for my family and I, but the opportunity to rejoin the brilliant team at R/GA now, and help supercharge the momentum we kicked off together, is an opportunity I couldn’t miss. Brilliant, impactful work is all about collaboration. I’m excited to focus on the next era of growth opportunities that lie ahead and I especially can’t wait to partner creatively with Ben again. He’s an incredibly talented leader and inspirational human.”

Titshall added, “We’ve been talking to Claire for some time about her desire to focus on her start-up initiative that’s close to her heart both professionally and personally. She has made an indelible mark on R/GA and we thank her for her creative leadership.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

r/ga seamus higgins

Latest News

Spark Foundry Appoints IAG’s Caroline Hugall As Chief Strategy Officer
  • Media

Spark Foundry Appoints IAG’s Caroline Hugall As Chief Strategy Officer

Spark Foundry Australia has today announced the appointment of Caroline Hugall as the agency’s chief strategy officer. Hugall joins Spark Foundry with close to 20 years’ experience working in senior leadership roles both client-side and in agencies across Australia, the UK, and the USA. Most recently, she worked as group brand strategy director for IAG […]

As A Possible Ban Looms, Here Are The Top 10 Fast Food Chains That Partner With Aussie Influencers
  • Technology

As A Possible Ban Looms, Here Are The Top 10 Fast Food Chains That Partner With Aussie Influencers

AI analytics platform HypeAuditor has unveiled the top 10 fast food brands that engages in influencer marketing in Australia, following the recent proposed bill that could see influencers banned from promoting junk food and viral energy drinks on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram. The recent federal bill proposed by Independent MP Sophia Scamps […]

Personal Connection Matters At Work – Here Are Four Ways To Improve Them
  • Opinion

Personal Connection Matters At Work – Here Are Four Ways To Improve Them

Adrian Baillargeon (lead image), author of Teams that Swear By each other), is a global speaker and leadership team performance expert. In this guest post, Baillargeon offers his four best tips for building better and more connective teams at work… “I’m not here to make friends” is a phrase I often hear when people share […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australia Ranks Fourth Globally In Top 10 Nations For Life-Work Balance, As Kiwis Take Top Spot
  • Uncategorised

Australia Ranks Fourth Globally In Top 10 Nations For Life-Work Balance, As Kiwis Take Top Spot

In a new study from global employment experts Remote, Australia lands at number four in the top 10 best nations for life-work balance, a term describing the wave of professionals creating a healthy relationship between their careers and personal lives. Remote’s global index study assesses the quality of life-work balance in the world’s top 60 […]

IAB’s Gai Le Roy: “The Outright Ban On Gambling Ads Is Not A Proportionate Response”
  • Media

IAB’s Gai Le Roy: “The Outright Ban On Gambling Ads Is Not A Proportionate Response”

IAB Australia has called for a considered response to the online gambling recommendations issued today by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs. Gai Le Roy (lead image), CEO of IAB Australia said: “We recognise there is community concern in relation to ‘saturation’ gambling advertising which needs to be addressed […]

Brands Warned Not To Rely On Loyalty Schemes If They Want To Win Over Lifetime Customers
  • Marketing

Brands Warned Not To Rely On Loyalty Schemes If They Want To Win Over Lifetime Customers

Loyal customers can be a brand’s most affordable and effective ambassadors by creating word-of-mouth referrals and purchasing time and again. With retail sales falling – a 0.6 per cent drop in the March quarter after a 0.3 per cent in the December quarter – loyalty is waning, and a top priority for brands next financial […]

The Mars Agency Brings Global Retail Media Solution to Australia
  • Marketing

The Mars Agency Brings Global Retail Media Solution to Australia

The Mars Agency has officially launched its global fully-integrated Retail Media Division in Australia under their ever expanding Connected Commerce offering. XPO: The Mars Agency’s Retail and Search Media Management offering marries in-market Shopper Marketing prowess with 20 years of global retail media and data driven measurement experience to bring unrivaled expertise to Australia. Leveraging […]

Attractive woman searching for food in a supermarket from a checklist on her phone. Motion blur background.
  • Marketing

Grocery Retailers Can Win With Loyalty Research Reveals

Asia-Pacific (APAC) grocery retailers are under pressure as consumer behaviour continues to evolve in response to macroeconomic stressors. The current landscape, wrought with cost-of-living increases, soaring interest rates, a looming mortgage crisis and climbing rents has forced consumers to become more discerning in their spending habits. As a result, grocery retailers must swiftly adapt to […]

Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment
  • Campaigns

Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment

Global award winning, leak-proof apparel brand, Modibodi, will partner with music festival Splendour in the Grass for a unique consumer activation, in a deal created by Publicis Sport & Entertainment and with campaign strategy by Zenith. The partnership, the first for the brand in the music space, will see a pop-up private luxury bathroom at […]