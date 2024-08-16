Scroll Media & Vudoo Announce ANZ Partnership

Vudoo has announced its partnership with Scroll Media.

Advertisers using Scroll Media’s digital ad network will gain access to high-intent audiences across key verticals such as gaming, travel, sport, health, tech, and automotive. Scroll Media’s robust offerings, which include high-impact display, video, and gamified ads, will now be supercharged by Vudoo’s innovative shoppable and interactive content technology.

“We are thrilled to partner with Scroll Media, the leading digital advertising network in Australia and New Zealand for premium publishers such as Vivendi’s Gameloft, The Roar, and others. This exciting collaboration will help advertisers and agencies achieve new ways to entice, engage, and excite readers and consumers alike, whilst ensuring both consumption and conversion are frictionless,” said Vudoo CEO and founder Nick Morgan.

The collaboration empowers Scroll Media’s publisher partners to integrate Vudoo’s solutions into content and various ad formats, providing bespoke branding opportunities for clients and advertising partners. The partnership will enhance the ability to deliver action-driven creatives, enabling advertisers to engage audiences in meaningful ways, such as completing product purchases, lead generation forms, booking test drives, scheduling consultations, requesting demos, and downloading information sheets—all seamlessly within the content.

With retail media, shoppable content, and interactive, personalised experiences becoming central to publishers’ and brands’ strategies, this partnership comes at a pivotal time. By leveraging Vudoo’s advanced technology, Scroll Media’s publisher and advertising partners are poised to ignite their results, driving deeper engagement and superior outcomes through action-based content and advertising inventory.

“As a publisher audience network, we can now offer not only top-of-funnel awareness and consideration metrics to our clients but tangible business outcomes like add-to-cart and payment functionalities. What sets Vudoo apart is their unique ability to integrate a shopfront directly into in-stream video and content, resulting in higher click-to-conversion rates and a more seamless consumer journey,” said Scroll Media managing director Jane Ormsby.

In July, Vudoo announced a global partnership with IPG Mediabrands’ KINESSO Commerce to power the launch of a new, always-on commerce media capability enabling content to be shoppable at any time on the open web under “ShopNow”. It includes Vudoo technology, KINESSO’s activation and performance capabilities, and creative solutions from IPG Mediabrands.