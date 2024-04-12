Scope3 Launches GMP+ To Prevent “Problematic Placements”

Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Advertising sustainability firm Scope3 has launched GMP+ a standardised media offering that will protect advertisers from problematic placements such as ads that load outside the viewable area of the browser and ads that reload frequently.

Lead image: Scope3 CEO Brian O’Kelley.

The company said these practices are unsustainable because every ad that loads uses significant electricity to hold real-time auctions across thousands of bidders. Additionally, these practices are harmful to advertisers because consumers never see ads that load off-screen or ignore those that reload quickly, wasting both money and carbon.

GMP+ is the industry’s first to use placement as the foundation, made possible due to broad adoption of the recent Global Placement ID (GPID) standard.

“We’ve been talking for years about problematic placements and their negative impact on advertisers and the environment,” said Scope3 CEO Brian O’Kelley. “With the launch of GMP+, we have the technological capability to protect advertisers, consumers, and the planet from these unsustainable practices.”

Kyle Vidasolo, president of outcomes at Omnicom Media Group US said, “GMP+ is at the crossroads of efficiency, performance, and sustainability, all critical aspects of media investment today. This kind of innovation will drive better results for brands and advertisers while promoting a better, more sustainable ecosystem, which needs to be the new standard for our industry.”

Sharethrough, the industry’s leading sustainable advertising ecosystem, is the first to bring GMP+ to its customers.

“We launched Sharethrough GreenPMPs two years ago in partnership with Scope3 with the objective of decarbonising digital advertising and it has already been widely adopted by over 10,000 brands. GreenPMP+ allows us to take a step further in improving performance and making advertising more sustainable. It’s pretty much a no-brainer for our clients—who doesn’t want better performance and a greener planet?” said Sharethrough CMO Benoit Skinazi.

Like standard Green Media Products (GMPs), GMP+ also blocks made for advertising (MFA) websites and leverages the Scope3 emissions model to block high carbon inventory.




