Schweppes Launches Sensory-Filled Campaign Via Clems

A new generation is being introduced to the magic of Schweppervescence with the launch of a new brand platform for Asahi Beverages’ iconic soft drink brand, Schweppes, via Clemenger BBDO.

The ‘A Sip for your Senses’ positioning and debut campaign was inspired by the millions of bubbles that awaken your senses the moment you open a bottle of Schweppes – even before you’ve had your first sip.

“Schweppes is all about awakening the senses. And we want that feeling to come to life in everything we do – even our communications. So, we set out to create a campaign that’s as much of a sensory experience as our product.” says Lauren Fildes, General Manager of Marketing, Asahi Lifestyle Beverages. ”Each touch point within this campaign, from the film to the audio ads to the street posters, is designed to make you imagine a place where your senses are instantly ignited. We want people to feel the iconic Schweppervescence feeling the moment they see or hear the work.”

Clemenger BBDO Group Creative Director Ant Phillips added, “Jacob Schweppe was a pioneer in carbonation, bringing fizzy magic to the everyday experience of drinking water. In launching the ‘A Sip for your Senses’ platform, we wanted to celebrate this magic by showing that each and every bubble within a bottle of Schweppes contains its own sensory world of wonder.”

The above the line campaign will also introduce Australia to Schweppes’ new colourful master brand visual identity that will begin rolling out across all product lines in November 2023.

The campaign debuting the new brand platform launched on 11 November and will run through 2024 across TV, VOD, OOH, Spotify and in-store.




