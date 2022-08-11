Schapelle Corby Could Be 10’s Next Bachelorette

Schapelle Corby Could Be 10’s Next Bachelorette
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Rumours are swirling that 10 should bring back The Bachelorette and cast Schapelle Corby as the woman looking for love.

Corby, who’s gone from convicted drug smuggler to reality TV contestant, announced she was single again via Instagram. Naturally, people immediately suggested she should be the next Bachelorette.

The 10 Network axed its Bachelorette franchise last year due to dwindling ratings. However, the show smashed it in the ratings when Sophie Monk was on her love journey, so perhaps the show just needs a Bachelorette with some star power.

And in fabulous news, 10 hasn’t ruled the idea out. Okay, well, a producer on the radio didn’t say no, which is honestly good enough for B&T.

During an interview with Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa and an executive producer from Warner Bros, Ed.

News.com.au reported that Fitzy suggested the idea and said: “Schapelle Corby has broken up with Ben over in Bali and looking for love. Now there have been a lot of people suggesting wouldn’t it be great if Channel 10 could find Schapelle Corby Love?” he suggested.

Ed responded and said: “I agree … I think a lot of people would tune in,” and later in the interview, Ed said he’d, “absolutely put that to Channel 10,” so it could technically happen!

Perhaps contestants could get boogie boards instead of roses. Too soon?

