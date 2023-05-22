Scape Heroes The Real In ‘A Place For Humans’ Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation

Australia’s largest student living provider Scape has launched ‘A Place For Humans’, a new creative campaign to encourage students to experience what it’s really like to reside at Scape.

Created by Jane Doe Creation, the socially led integrated campaign highlights the voices of real Scape students and brings to life the stories of their experiences, warts, and all.

Targeting local and international tertiary education students living at home or in private residential accommodation, ‘A Place For Humans’ will run nationally across out of home advertising, print, social and digital.

Scape Australia, general manager, Brand & Marketing, Rosalind Lill, said: “From branded moments like our trams and airport media, right through to our acquisition channels, we are unleashing the creativity of our residents to bring to life what it’s really like to live, play and stay at Scape.

“Truthfully shared through the eyes and voices of our beloved residents, we are using a mixture of journalistic style photography and working with our new Scape Creator platform to create bespoke and honest stories for students, by students.

“Our creative partner Jane Doe Creation has been there to mentor and guide the students — all of who are keen to develop content skills, and to provide the thread that ties it all together.”

Jane Doe, creation executive creative director, Penny Buck, said: “When communicating with today’s students, flex culture has been replaced by social realism. Chaos reigns over our previously aestheticized feeds and Gen Z doesn’t always want to see the curated life; they want to experience what’s real and what’s messy.

“We wanted to show new students what it’s really like to live at Scape in a marketing campaign that heroes the real and the human.”

Scape Australia, CEO, Anouk Darling, added: “Creativity and authenticity are part of Scape’s cultural fabric, and what better way to celebrate than with a co-created campaign with our students. The real, the human, the messy and the beautiful truths of student life.”