SCA Reveals 2025 Programming Slate, Featuring New Breakfast Shows In Sydney, Melbourne & Adelaide

SCA (Southern Cross Austereo) is gearing up for a big 2025 with investment in new talent and local shows and a suite of new tech and advertising initiatives.

SCA will launch refreshed breakfast shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide markets where audiences have voted in favour of local content. In addition, Triple M Drive will evolve in 2025 and Nights will have a new look on the Hit Network.

Mick Molloy is returning to his Melbourne hometown with Mick in the Morning with Roo, Titus & Rosie joined by Nick Riewoldt, Titus O’Reily and Rosie Walton on 105.1 Triple M. With Molloy back on home turf and Nick Riewoldt bringing his expertise as a respected AFL figure – stepping out in his first full-time radio job – this new breakfast show will deliver local content, plenty of Melbourne flavour and homegrown personalities.

“It’s fair to say, we’re pretty pumped and feeling hugely optimistic about our 2025 metro lineups, a combination of existing powerhouse local shows and talent, alongside some fresh strong new voices making their mark on each city. We have a firm conviction that local breakfast shows with local personalities creating locally focussed content in each of our metro markets will deliver the start to the day that listeners have ultimately demanded,” SCA’s chief content officer, Dave Cameron said.

“Alongside our powerhouse established talent including Fifi Box, Carrie Bickmore, Tommy Little, Mick Molloy, Abby Coleman, Brendan ‘Fev’ Fevola, Marty Sheargold and others, we are also relentless and hungry on leading the charge of bringing new exciting voices into the industry. Beau Ryan, Bernie Vince, Emma G, Katie Lamb, Liesel Jones, Jimmy and Nath, Nick Riewoldt and many others will step up to headline shows and continue to evolve this incredibly buoyant industry. Highly entertaining, brand safe, family friendly shows will continue to drive audiences and client integration even higher in 2025,” Cameron added.

Sydney audiences can look forward to a brand-new show, Triple M Breakfast with local voices Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy (Beau Ryan, Natarsha Belling and Aaron Woods).

New duo Xav Ellis and Katie Lamb will return to breakfast on 92.9 Triple M in 2025 as Triple M Breakfast with Xav & Katie. Kicking off in October 2024, former AFL player Xavier Ellis is joined by Katie Lamb, who won over listeners as part of Perth’s Triple M Rush Hour.

2025 will see an evolution of Triple M Drive, with The Rush Hour with JB & Billy (James Brayshaw and Billy Brownless) extending even further into Adelaide, Perth and regional stations across South Australia and Western Australia from 4 pm – 6 pm. The Marty Sheargold Show (Marty Sheargold) will be heard nationally from 3pm – 4pm, and continue the laughs throughout the afternoon in Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast and regional markets across New South Wales and Queensland.

On the Hit Network, 2DayFM Breakfast is set to deliver a fresh sound to Sydneysiders with the talented and loveable Jimmy & Nath (Jimmy Smith and Nathan Roye) confirmed as hosts, joined by accomplished Sydney radio presenter Emma Chow.

Adelaide also got a head start with SA FMs new Breakfast show, Bernie & Emma G (Bernie Vince and Emma Georgiadis), which kicked off in November. In 2025, they will return to bring a fresh new level of energy and cheekiness to Adelaide Breakfast.

While in the evenings from 13 January, things will heat up Monday to Thursday (7pm – 10pm) and Saturdays (3pm – 5pm) with the new The Hot Hits with Nic & Loren (Nic Kelly and Loren Barry), giving listeners access to their new favourite music, the best and biggest hits, special guests and the latest music news. On Fridays (7pm – 10pm) and Saturdays (5pm – 8pm), The Lucy & Nikki Show (Lucy Jackson and Nikki Westcott) will also continue with their unique take on love and life, and of course plenty of laughs.

SCA’s new shows and talent complement established programs throughout the network in Breakfast and Drive.

SCA has been a dominant player in the Melbourne market and 2024 was no exception with perennially popular Fifi, Fev & Nick (Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody) growing audience share across the year. The team will return to The Fox in 2025, bringing local stories and banter to the Breakfast slot, and offering listeners access to Melbourne’s biggest party.

The SCA duopoly dominates Brisbane, with B105 and Triple M the top two stations in market. Brisbane’s #1 Breakfast show, B105’s Stav, Abby & Matt (Stav Davidson, Abby Coleman and Matt Acton), after securing the top spot in 7 out of 8 surveys in 2024 and committing to the breakfast audience with long term contacts.

Triple M Breakfast with Marto, Margaux & Dan (Greg ‘Marto’ Martin, Margaux Parker and Dan Anstey) returns to entertain Brisbane listeners in 2024.

Adelaide’s #1 FM Breakfast show, Triple M Breakfast with Roo, Ditts & Loz (Mark Ricciuto, Chris Dittmar and Laura O’Callaghan) will return after a string of survey wins across the board.

Nationally, Hit Network listeners will be treated to the hilarious and heartwarming Carrie & Tommy (Carrrie Bickmore and Tommy Little) for the Drive home from 3pm to 6pm.

In 2025 LiSTNR will continue to invest in premium original Australian made podcasts across Society and Culture, Health and Wellbeing, Comedy, Crime, News, Factual – investigative docu-series, and music docu-series, and Sport. Together with its international partner titles from Wondery and Sirius XM, and its domestic partner DM podcasts, deliver some of Australia’s most popular podcasts including Hamish & Andy, The Briefing, It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield, Happy Hour with Lucy & Nikki, The Howie Games, Secrets We Keep, Crime Junkie, Smartless, KICPOD, Morbid and The Mel Robbins Podcast as well as new signing The Imperfects who join LiSTNR in February.

LiSTNR will continue to develop new podcast formats and partnerships to match the changing needs of both audiences and advertisers alike.

The tech platform also offers advertisers the LiSTNR AdTech Hub, an exclusive new advertising technology which offers market-leading commercial opportunities in digital audio. The suite of ad products leverages LiSTNR’s owned and operated model with its engaged known user base of 2.1 million listeners. It will create more effective advertising via the most personalised experiences and frictionless transactions which drive results.

In 2025, SCA will also have new audio tools for driving planning and effectiveness, including Audology, a web-based regional and metro audience tool. The simple-to-use tool takes fewer than five minutes for an audience run, and is a third-party Gold-standard industry tool that has all surveyed markets, including GfK data.

The SCA Boomtown Indexer is a media-first insights tool, used to understand audience sentiment and purchase intentions. The web-based consumer insights tool provides buyergraphic and category-specific indices of SCA’s audience versus the general population. It can be filtered to state, SCA Network and demographic.

“2025 is gearing up to be another exciting year in audio with Aussies spending more and more time with their favourite content be it radio, streaming or podcasts. SCA’s total audio ecosystem is the largest and most advanced in Australia and presents awesome opportunities for brands to continue to connect with highly engaged audiences in new and innovative ways,” Seb Rennie, SCA’s chief commercial officer said.

SCA’s Total Audio ecosystem in 2025 is simple and ubiquitous and will reach the Audiences That Matter. SCA audiences across the Hit Network, Triple M and LiSTNR will be able to access their favourite shows, the country’s most popular personalities, exciting emerging talent, and world-class podcasts and streaming library; while advertisers will benefit from insights that make their dollars work harder as the audio evolution continues.