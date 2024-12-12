SCA Promotes Robert Iannazzo To EGM – Adelaide and Western Australia & Remi Barley To GM & Head Of Sales – WA Regional

SCA has expanded Robert Iannazzo’s role to executive general manager – Adelaide and Western Australia, and Remi Barley promoted to general manager and head of sales – WA Regional.

With more than 20 years in commercial radio, Iannazzo has held several senior commercial roles within SCA including Head of Sales in Adelaide and Executive General Manager of Regional South Australia and the Northern Territory, and his most recent role as Head of Sales and Market Lead – Adelaide. Prior to joining SCA, Iannazzo spent more than a decade in key commercial roles at ARN.

Based in Adelaide, in his expanded leadership role Iannazzo will drive the strategic direction of SCA’s Western Australian markets, while continuing to oversee the Adelaide market.

Commenting on his appointment, Robert Iannazzo said: “I am delighted to be expanding my remit to Western Australia, an area with enormous potential for our business. SCA has an incredible suite of assets in WA, and I’m excited to work closely with our local teams to continue driving our strategy forward into 2025 and beyond.”

In addition, Remi Barley has been promoted to General Manager and Head of Sales – WA Regional. Reporting to Iannazzo and supported by the senior leadership team in WA, Barley will take direct General Management responsibility for the regional Western Australian markets.

With 14 years of commercial sales experience, Barley joined SCA in 2016 and has held a number of senior regional commercial roles, and in April 2022 was promoted to Head of Regional Sales. Prior to joining SCA, Barley spent eight years in commercial roles within the Tasmanian media market.

Stephen Haddad, SCA Chief Operating Officer said: “These appointments mark an exciting new chapter for SCA as we strategically strengthen our leadership in Western Australia. With Robert and Remi’s extensive experience, I am confident that they will drive our business forward and unlock new opportunities for both our clients and teams across 2025 and beyond.”

The appointments of Iannazzo and Barley are effective immediately.