SCA Promotes Carla Mathisen To New Head Of Sales Brisbane

SCA has announced the promotion of Carla Mathisen to head of sales Brisbane, who will take on the role from Hamish Rose, who is departing.

Mathisen will oversee the strategic direction and growth of SCA’s sales teams in Brisbane.

Having spent a decade at SCA, Mathisen’s career has seen her go from account manager to group sales, and most recently to head of agency sales in 2023.

Mathisen has stepped into the role held by Hamish Rose, who has spent 13 years with SCA including the last five years as head of sales in Brisbane. Rose has joined McDonald’s as a future licensee.

Throughout his tenure, Rose led Brisbane’s sales team, served as national lead of SCA’s Boomtown Radio Specialist team and was instrumental in securing representation of the ACE Radio Network.

“I am both excited and humbled to take on this role as the next step in my career with SCA. The Brisbane market – clients, agencies and colleagues – is what makes it such a rewarding and collaborative industry. I’m very grateful to Hamish, for his mentorship and guidance. As I embark on this new chapter, I’m filled with a sense of pride and responsibility to make a meaningful impact, and I look forward to sharing my passion and energy with the team to drive continued success and growth,” Mathisen said.

“My time at SCA has been nothing short of amazing and I’m truly grateful for the variety of opportunities I’ve had to expand my career. Radio has always been in my blood and always will be. The team at SCA is one of a kind and their unwavering support has meant the world to me. Now, the time feels right for a fresh challenge, and I’m thrilled for this next chapter. I couldn’t be more excited to hand over the reins to Carla, an immensely respected colleague and a truly outstanding leader. I have every confidence that under her guidance, the team will continue to thrive and reach new heights,” Rose added.

“Brisbane SCA is an audio powerhouse and a market leader for audience ratings and revenues. With Carla stepping in as Head of Sales, we are fortunate to have a well-respected and strong people leader who will continue to drive growth for our clients alongside our talented sales teams. Hamish has been both a brilliant executive and a good human, building strong business acumen across various roles within SCA. We wish him the very best in his new venture and I’m grateful for his kind offer to host my next birthday party at his new workplace. I have no doubt he’ll achieve great success in his new career,” Luke Minto, SCA’s national head of audio sales said.

Carla Mathisen will report to Luke Minto, SCA’s national head of audio sales and will commence the new role on 28 April.