SCA Announce Sales Representation For Rural WA & Mildura TV Advertisers

SCA has today announced an agreement to provide exclusive national sales representation services for WDT Western Australia and Mildura Digital Television (MDT) commencing 1 July 2022, which will simplify buying for media agencies and national advertisers.

The 10 Network Regional Western Australian and Mildura services, both owned by WIN and Seven Network in a joint venture, will be represented in the national market by SCA’s National TV sales team.

The latest agreement follows SCA and WIN Network’s exclusive national sales representation services for WIN’s northern NSW (including Gold Coast) and TDT (Tasmanian Digital Television) that commenced on 1 April 2022.

“Following last year’s affiliation switchover and the sales representation changes to SCA for the 10 Network in Northern NSW and TDT in Tasmania adding WDT and MDT, the 10 Affiliate Stations in their markets will simplify and streamline buying for national advertisers in booming regional Australian markets,” said SCA chief sales officer, Brian Gallagher (featured image).

Local sales in each market remains unchanged with current sales teams continuing to support local businesses in Western Australia and Mildura.

The national sales representation for 10 Network markets of Western Australia and Mildura will be led by SCA national head of TV sales, Otto Ablinger.

Albinger said the changes for WA and Mildura’s 10 representation provide national advertisers and agencies with the ability to plan and buy 10 content across all of “Boomtown”.

“We can now offer our clients scale and simplicity as the WA and Mildura markets now complete our offering in market. All existing arrangements and national bookings made with the WDT and MDT sales teams will be honoured, while any new activity post June 30, 2022, should be directed to the SCA national sales teams in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth,” he added.

“We are well underway in ensuring all the operational elements of the change including updating station codes, working with the MFA, Nielsen, and our clients are completed over the next two weeks.”