SBS Nabs Nakul Legha From Netflix

SBS has announced that Nakul Legha has joined the network as a commissioning editor in its scripted team.

He joins SBS from Netflix, where, for the last three years, he has helped grow the platform’s local content strategy in Australia and New Zealand. As a creative executive, he worked across Netflix’s pipeline of original Australian content, developing, commissioning and overseeing scripted and unscripted productions, including Boy Swallows Universe, Wellmania, and ONEFOUR: Against All Odds. He also led local film and TV licensing and co-productions, including co-commissioning the upcoming children’s animated series, Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, with National Indigenous Television (NITV), based on the children’s books by AFL legend Eddie Betts.

Along with experience in business and legal affairs, including at the ABC prior to his time at Netflix, Legha also brings an enduring commitment to creating a more inclusive sector to his new role at SBS, which has seen him work across industry initiatives supporting emerging and diverse talent.

At SBS, he will play a leading role in the development and production of a distinctive slate of original scripted drama. Alongside key flagship commissioned series, he will also work across the ground-breaking Digital Originals initiative which, in partnership with Screen Australia, continues to produce innovative and contemporary Australian storytelling showcasing a new wave of creative talent historically under-represented in the sector.

“Nakul has a wonderful enthusiasm for Australian storytelling, a passion for supporting and elevating voices that reflect the dynamic diversity of contemporary Australia, and sharing these stories with a global audience. We’re delighted to have to have him join the team at an exciting time for SBS as we continue to push boundaries in creating distinct, exciting and entertaining television,” said Julie Eckersley, head of SBS scripted.

Born in Rajasthan, India, Legha spent his formative years in Bhutan before moving to Australia, and he speaks fluent Hindi. “As a migrant kid, who didn’t speak any English and grew up in Western Sydney, watching and listening to SBS helped me understand my new home and find belonging here,” he said.

“Years later, I’m so proud to be joining SBS and its award-winning Scripted team. I look forward to the privilege of working with Australia’s best creatives in making bold, distinctive Australian stories that continue to define what it means to be Australian and resonate with audiences at home and across the world”.

Legha joins the team as SBS original dramas continue to receive recognition and acclaim, collecting a number of Australian and international award wins and nominations over the last 12 months, including for the network’s three flagship dramas of 2023 – While the Men Are Away, Erotic Stories and four-part series Safe Home, which is also currently airing in the United States through Hulu. SBS Digital Originals have also been recognised on the global stage including Latecomers which featured in the Short Forms Competition at Series Mania in France last year, and Appetite which was one of 10 series in the Short Form Competition at Canneseries 2023, and was also nominated for a prestigious Rose d’Or.

He commences in the role today.