SBS Announces Four-Time Oscar Winner Catherine Martin As Australia’s Spokesperson For Eurovision Jury

Get your keytars ready, because the spectacle of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest is around the corner, and you can catch all the action LIVE from Wednesday 10 – Sunday 14 May at 5:00am AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand with the prime time broadcast from Friday 12 – Sunday 14 May at 7:30pm AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Who hasn’t heard about the famous douze points? The Eurovision Song Contest voting procedure is legendary, but even more legendary is the coveted role of the official spokesperson – a role that will see legendary costume designer Catherine Martin (lead image) deliver the scores on behalf of Australia this year.

Catherine Martin said: “I am so excited to be the spokesperson for Australia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Since my first memories of ABBA exploding onto the stage and becoming the worldwide phenomenon they are, I have been obsessed, not only with the extraordinary celebration of music and songwriting but also with the inspiration, staging, costuming, and lighting. Eurovision celebrates not only musical excellence but the presentation of music, in visually extraordinary ways.”

How can Australia vote?

This year, major changes in how the voting in Eurovision will work have been announced. The countries that qualify from the two Semi Finals, 10 from each, will now be decided solely based on the votes cast by viewers of the competition, rather than a combination of a jury and public vote as has been the case since 2009. Also, countries not taking part in the competition will be able to vote online for their favourite songs. Their votes will be added together and converted to points that will have the same weight as one participating country in both the Semi Finals and the Grand Final. Professional juries, made up of those working in the music industry, will continue to contribute to the result of the Grand Final combined with the public vote.

As per the official Eurovision rules, viewers can vote in the Semi Final in which their country is participating, as well as the Grand Final. Australian viewers will need to tune into the LIVE broadcast of Semi Final 2 on Friday 12 May at 5am (AEST) and the Grand Final on Sunday 14 May at 5am (AEST) by following the voting prompts that appear on screen.

You can vote online via Eurovision’s official voting partner Digame, exclusively for Australia’s public Eurovision vote. This means there will be no SMS or televoting in Australia during the live shows. All of Australia’s public votes will be received via this online voting portal, which can be accessed via www.esc.vote