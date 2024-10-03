CampaignsNewsletter

“Say Goodbye To Furry Teeth & Hello To Better Cider”: The Inspired Unemployed’s Better Beer Launches Into Cider Market

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Better Beer, Australia’s #1 Zero Carb beer brand, has launched a new ad campaign to announce its debut in the cider market.

The ad features two of the brand’s co-founders, Jack Steele and Matt Ford (The Inspired Unemployed) set in a make-believe world where everyone has furry teeth, due to drinking high-sugar-content ciders their entire adult-life.

Matt Ford, the protagonist in the ad campaign, arrives at the pub to meet his friends and show off his clean new pearly whites, after discovering the new low sugar Better Cider.

“It’s a satirical ad, poking fun at sugary ciders that leave you with that furry teeth feeling you get when you drink too much sugar. There’s a tonne of full sugar ciders in the market, so we saw it as a great opportunity to release a low sugar alternative to complement the rest of our range of award-winning beers,” said Nick Cogger, CEO and co-founder of Better Beer.

The all new low sugar Better Cider has <1.7g sugar per 100mL, meaning you don’t have to worry about that nasty furry teeth feeling.

The campaign idea was created and developed in-house by the marketing team at Better Beer, and filmed in Sydney by Makker Studio- who also produced Better Beer’s ad campaigns for their lower sugar Ginger Beer & Zero Alc.

Better Cider is available to buy now, exclusively from Dan Murphy’s and BWS in-store and online.

Credits:
Creative ideation & direction: Better Beer
Venue: The Nelson Hotel, Bondi Junction
Production Company: Makker Studio
Director/DP: Mitch Loveday
1st AC & Editor: Jei Strolin
2nd AC: Will Somerville
Photographer: Zach Bowden
Gaffer: Charlie Grey
Best Boy: Nico Nalbandian
Stylist: Chelsea Loveday

