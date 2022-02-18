Sarah O’Carroll Lands New Gig As Editor-In-Chief Of Forbes Australia

Forbes Australia has today announced its appointment of Sarah O’Carroll as editor-in-chief of its soon-to-be launched local publication, spanning both print and digital.

With extensive experience in the media industry, O’Carroll was most recently editor-in-chief of Yahoo

Finance, which she launched in the Australian market in 2018 and grew its audience to a peak of more

than two million monthly users.

O’Carroll launched new initiatives including the Women’s Money Movement, The New Investors Show and brought the All Markets Summit to Australia.

Prior to joining Yahoo Finance, she held news, editorial and management roles at News Corp and Private Media, in addition to running her own content strategy consultancy.

On her appointment, O’Carroll said that the Australian launch of the Forbes brand will be experience-led

and omnichannel without forgetting the leading business magazine’s print heritage.

“Magazines have always been my passion, but taking such an iconic brand into Australia will be about delivering the whole Forbes experience; print, digital, social and in person,” said O’Carroll.

“Inspiring conversations that lead to change is something that has driven me throughout my career, and

that’s what Forbes is all about,” she added.

“I’m happy and honoured to have this opportunity to build communities of leaders making an impact on Australia and the world.”

CEO of Forbes Australia, Michael Lane, commented, “We are delighted to have Sarah on board. She has

an exceptional track record for being innovative and passionate about the nation’s business landscape.”