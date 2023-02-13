Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads

Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Journalist and editor Sarah Norris (lead image) has been appointed Head of Food at The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAToday to oversee an ambitious plan to supercharge the Good Food brand in the marketplace to drive subscriber growth.

Norris has built an enviable reputation across the food and beverage industry in her previous role as national editor of Broadsheet and has an innate knowledge of the trends in the industry.

As the home of the prestigious Hats, Good Food is Australia’s most respected food and beverage title. The appointment of Norris to the newly-created position of Head of Food is crucial to elevate the vertical, and open up new opportunities. She will work across the Good Food editorial, commercial and events teams to drive a unified approach to further grow the brand.

Welcoming her appointment, executive editor Tory Maguire said Norris’ role will focus on innovation and growth, and will ensure the mastheads’ food offering will lead the Australian market.

“It’s rare to find an editor who has both a deep appreciation for the history of a title as prestigious as Good Food as well as the skills, passion and experience in driving growth that Sarah has in spades,” Maguire said.

“Sarah will bring the enormous energy and digital understanding Good Food needs as we step it back into the metro mastheads and make considerable investment in building it into a major subscription driver.”

With more than two decades of writing and editing experience involving food, beverage and culture, Norris has previously been Sydney editor of Broadsheet before becoming its first national editor. Prior to that she was Features editor of Virgin Australia’s inflight magazine Voyeur, Associate Editor of Time Out Sydney and editor of Drum Media.

Beginning her media career as an editorial assistant at The Australian Financial Review, Norris wrote food reviews for Good Food from 2015 to 2021, and was a reviewer for Australian Gourmet Traveller magazine restaurant guide from 2010 to 2017.

“I’m super excited to join Good Food,” said Norris. “I’ve been a reader for years and have contributed to the Good Food Guide as a reviewer, but to lead and oversee the mastheads’ food offering is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I think Australia’s food and cooking scene is unmatched, and I find no greater joy in helping people discover everything that makes it nuanced and special. I want more people to feel the way I do about Australia’s food scene – and importantly take Good Food to the next level.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Brisbane Times Sarah Norris The Age The Sydney Morning Herald WAtoday

Latest News

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media
  • Media

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media

Australian award-winning energy retailer Nectr has appointed independent media agency Half Dome to undertake the company’s digital media planning, buying and strategy. Following a competitive pitch, Half Dome has been charged with delivering results through performance media planning and buying across performance media channels.

The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media
  • Media

The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media

Independent media agency The Media Store  has won the FY23 Travel Texas account for the Australia and New Zealand markets, following a competitive pitch. With a third of all Australian adults and 23 per cent of New Zealanders now intending to travel overseas in the next 12 months, cutting through the clutter of destination messages […]

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF
  • Campaigns

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF

Rest, one of Australia’s largest profit-to-member superannuation funds, has launched a new brand campaign featuring a boundary-breaking body percussion performance designed to capture how it feels to be a Rest member. Developed in collaboration with BMF, the campaign features real Rest members and artists and its unique creative platform is a first of its kind […]

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth
  • Media

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth

Research and testing platform, Stickybeak, has appointed Anna Fitzgerald as its first head of global growth. Previously based in London as hospitality software company Edify systems’ operations director, Fitzgerald’s new role will involve driving global growth for Stickybeak and growing its customer base. She will report into CEO Anna Henwood. “We are beyond excited to […]

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia
  • Technology

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia

Tracksuit, the brand tracking startup, announced a $6.8 million seed round led by Blackbird. Tracksuit’s affordable and always-on brand tracking took the market research model and made it easier to understand and more affordable. This gave businesses the power to make data-driven decisions around brand marketing at a fraction of the cost of traditional brand […]

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]