Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads

Journalist and editor Sarah Norris (lead image) has been appointed Head of Food at The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAToday to oversee an ambitious plan to supercharge the Good Food brand in the marketplace to drive subscriber growth.

Norris has built an enviable reputation across the food and beverage industry in her previous role as national editor of Broadsheet and has an innate knowledge of the trends in the industry.

As the home of the prestigious Hats, Good Food is Australia’s most respected food and beverage title. The appointment of Norris to the newly-created position of Head of Food is crucial to elevate the vertical, and open up new opportunities. She will work across the Good Food editorial, commercial and events teams to drive a unified approach to further grow the brand.

Welcoming her appointment, executive editor Tory Maguire said Norris’ role will focus on innovation and growth, and will ensure the mastheads’ food offering will lead the Australian market.

“It’s rare to find an editor who has both a deep appreciation for the history of a title as prestigious as Good Food as well as the skills, passion and experience in driving growth that Sarah has in spades,” Maguire said.

“Sarah will bring the enormous energy and digital understanding Good Food needs as we step it back into the metro mastheads and make considerable investment in building it into a major subscription driver.”

With more than two decades of writing and editing experience involving food, beverage and culture, Norris has previously been Sydney editor of Broadsheet before becoming its first national editor. Prior to that she was Features editor of Virgin Australia’s inflight magazine Voyeur, Associate Editor of Time Out Sydney and editor of Drum Media.

Beginning her media career as an editorial assistant at The Australian Financial Review, Norris wrote food reviews for Good Food from 2015 to 2021, and was a reviewer for Australian Gourmet Traveller magazine restaurant guide from 2010 to 2017.