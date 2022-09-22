Sarah Jessica Parker Trades In Cosmos For Low Alcohol Wine In Aussie Exclusive

Carrie Bradshaw, no, sorry! Sarah Jessica Parker has launched a new range of low-alcohol wines in Australia.

Yes, Carrie from Sex and The City has traded in her cosmos for a low-alcohol wine option. I guess even ‘it’ girls have to make sensible drinking decisions sometimes.

Parker has teamed up with NZ-based wine company Invovo and launched the wine company Sevenly. The wine label consists of four offerings that include only 7 per cent alcohol.

The wine line features red wine, prosecco and a sauvignon blanc—what an incredible time to be alive.

Honestly, you can just see the Sex and The City girls crowded around a table trying the wine. Obviously, Samantha would be furious and make an R-rated joke about liking wine and men full strength.

Here at B&T, we do wish the label read, “I was beginning to wonder were men just like 7 per cent alcohol? A better alternative than full-strength alcohol but could still leave you with a hangover?” But, sadly, Parker isn’t using her Carrie persona to market the brand.

Still, it’s a clever marketing decision to capitalise on Parker’s ability to make an alcohol item cool with her own brand. There’s no denying that Parker’s character Carrie made cosmos cool again, and if anyone is going to make low per cent alcohol chic, it will be Parker!