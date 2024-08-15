Sapporo Launches “Win This Fish” Promotion Via Sunday Gravy

Sapporo has launched “Win This Fish” promotion via Sunday Gravy for Aussies to win a giant yellowfin tuna and an all-expenses paid trip to Tokyo for two to eat it.

The winners will have a chance to bid on their own fish at the Toyosu Fish Market auction, and then have it prepared for them at a local sushi restaurant.

“We know Australians love a trip to Japan, especially when it’s a prize to be won. But in a cluttered promotion space, we needed ours to really cut through. With this distinctive campaign, we’re marking the beginning of a new chapter for the brand. We’re thrilled that we can finally introduce ‘Win This Fish’ to Australia and New Zealand – and can’t wait to share what’s next,” said Amy Kearney, brand manager, Sapporo.

Working closely with Collider and production partners, Sunday Gravy developed the promotion alongside Sapporo’s new upcoming brand campaign – all shot on location in Japan.

“From the traditional Kabuki soundtrack to the authentic glimpses of a bustling fish market, to the prize itself – we’ve done everything we can to make the promotion as true to the Sapporo brand as possible,” said Sam Whatley, senior creative.

“Win This Fish” will be brought to life through short-form edits of the film, OOH, and POS. The competition is live until October 13.

Credits:

Creative agency: Sunday Gravy

Client: Coopers Brewery – Sapporo

Media agency: kwpx

Production: Collider

Director: Dylan Duclos

Managing director: Rachael Ford-Davies

Producer: Autumn Loveday

DOP: Chris Miles

Editor: Adam Wills

Colourist/online: Matt Fezz

Facilitation company: Mr Positive

Music composition: Electric Sheep

Retouching: Electric Art