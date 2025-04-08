Sandpiper Appoints Simon Buckley & Dr Craig Wilkie To Lead Government & Public Affairs Division

Independent communications, public affairs and research group Sandpiper has appointed Simon Buckby to lead its Government & Public Affairs division, headquartered in Singapore.

As managing director for the division, Buckby is joined by Dr Craig Wilkie, appointed as director, with a focus on strategic content, policy and intelligence.

Buckby has more than 30 years’ experience in strategic communications, government advisory and public affairs, having served in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and the United Kingdom. He advised multinational corporations and iconic local firms from Hong Kong between 2018 and 2021, and has led teams in Saudi Arabia at the Public Investment Fund, the Future Investment Initiative and the Ministry of Culture over the past four years.

Buckby’s career began in journalism, as a correspondent for the Financial Times and an on-screen reporter for BBC TV news and current affairs. He subsequently worked closely with Prime Minister Tony Blair, responsible for the coordination of senior business leaders on the issue of Britain’s relationship with the European Union. In 2005, he founded, then managed, and sold in 2017, a strategic communications consultancy in London, which advised leading businesses, politicians, and philanthropists in the UK and around the world.

Wilkie has 20 years of experience in communications, strategy and consulting. He has served as a senior speechwriter for several national leaders and consulted on strategic projects for national governments and brands such as Samsung, Heineken, BMW and MINI. He has worked extensively across the Middle East and Asia, including on high profile projects such as Saudia Arabia’s vision 2030 and Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN 2025.

Together with Sandpiper’s senior public affairs and policy experts and network of consultants based across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, Buckby and Wilkie will support clients with reputation, stakeholder engagement, and influence in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape – with a focus on the financial and professional services, healthcare, technology, and energy sectors.

They join as Sandpiper continues its expansion across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Emma Smith, Sandpiper’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Simon and Craig to the team. Their respective experience and deep expertise will be a huge asset to our Government and Public Affairs practice. We pride ourselves on delivering truly actionable insights and that is exactly what our clients can expect from our expanded team.”

Buckby added : “Sandpiper already has a rapidly growing and award-winning team of consultants, rooted in Asia Pacific and enlarging across the Arabian Gulf and globally. At this time of geopolitical upheaval, and all that means for political and business leaders operating across our region, we aim to expand further the depth and breadth of our Government and Public Affairs work, just when it is needed most.”

“I’m excited to join the Sandpiper team to further develop the intelligence we provide to help clients achieve their strategic objectives,” added Wilkie.

“A key focus will be on creating content that positions organisations as thought leaders within their industries and builds deep credibility in how they communicate.”