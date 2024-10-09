AdvertisingNewsletter

Samsung TV Plus Launches 13 New Channels Chock-Full Of ‘Bingeable’ Series

Samsung Ads, the advertising division of Samsung Electronics, has boosted the ‘bingeable’ offering on its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, as single-show channels soar in popularity amongst Aussie audiences.

Bingeable environments make up six of the top twelve most-watched channels on Samsung TV Plus Australia (STVP), with a third (37 per cent) of total viewing time now spent consuming back-to-back episodes. The launch of 13 new dedicated channels on STVP, including Dog The Bounty Hunter, Ice Road Truckers, Duck Dynasty, and Emmy award-winning series, Intervention, brings cult-classic series to Australia’s free streaming TV environment.

“Since day one, we’ve been focused on building a vast, unrivaled library of quality content to drive the highest value to our viewers. We are thrilled to launch this slate of new channels which delivers something for everyone, and significantly boosts our unscripted FAST offering with some of the strongest brands in the genre. For the first time, our Samsung TV Plus audiences will be able to stream these iconic series and larger than life characters for free,” said Ed Love, head of Samsung TV Plus ANZ & SEA.

Samsung TV Plus has seen the service viewing time increase by 58 per cent YoY. Through an enhanced UI, viewers can now easily discover and access the growing library of bingeable content through a dedicated channel destination.

“This is not just the content that our audiences enjoy and return to, but also the content brands and advertisers are looking for. The slate of high performing popular channels provides advertisers with more access to quality brand safe content on the big screen,” added Richard Wheeler, sales director Samsung Ads ANZ.

