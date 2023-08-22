Samsung Pens Exclusive Deal With JCDecaux For Its Hero Broadway & George Sydney Site

JCDecaux has partnered with Samsung and its media agency Chep in a deal that will see the tech giant exclusively take over the out-of-home company’s “Broadway & George” hero site in Sydney.

The deal will run for a year as part of a multi-format campaign from Samsung.

Max Eburne, chief commercial officer, JCDecaux Australia, said: “This is the first time JCDecaux has provided a brand exclusive access to one of our highly sought after, landmark Large Format sites. Commanding attention, this giant classic billboard is a favourite for brands wanting to reach a broad audience of potential customers and offers a powerful opportunity for Samsung to dominate Sydney, creating a lasting impression.”

Positioned at the major intersection of Broadway and George Streets in Sydney, the site is one of JCDecaux’s largest in the country and delivers 1,344,421 total impressions every week according to MOVE data.

The site also offers incredible brand visibility and is viewed by drivers for a stretch of 2 km along Broadway, as well as reaching a large pedestrian audience of over 45 per cent, including commuters and students from nearby universities.

Joanna Baxter, head of marketing communications, Samsung Australia said: “At Samsung, we embrace strategic partnerships. Collaborating with JCDecaux and securing exclusive access to the iconic Broadway & George site for the next 12 months, means Samsung will enjoy unrivalled visibility, leaving a lasting impression on drivers and pedestrians alike. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to connecting with our audience in meaningful and powerful ways. We look forward to making an impactful presence that resonates across the city.”

Catherine Shen, head of media, CHEP Network said: “Out-of-Home has always played an important role in Samsung’s media mix. We are so proud to be able to take our Out-of-Home campaigns one step further by building longevity, distinction, and impact through our exclusive takeover of Broadway and George.”

The partnership commences in this month.