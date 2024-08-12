Samsung Launches New AI Campaign, Featuring Mary Fowler, Via CHEP

Samsung has unveiled a new campaign featuring Tillies star Mary Fowler as its new brand ambassador.

The campaign aims to showcase how Samsung’s Galaxy AI empowers smartphone users with personalisation, communication and creativity through the ‘day-in-a-life’ of Fowler.

Directed by Ollie Richie, the 30-second film shows Samsung’s AI becoming “Mary AI” and flexibly adapting to suit her day-to-day. Using Galaxy AI at every turn, filming her footwork with AutoZoom in practice, tracking advanced health data on her new Galaxy Watch7 and using live Interpreter during a press conference.

AI aims to bring meaningful benefits to Australians’ lives, and Samsung’s Galaxy AI is no different. Now, with the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6, Samsung is bringing a level of personification to how Galaxy AI can empower and support their customers.

Jason Ridge, head of marketing – mobile experience at Samsung Electronics Australia said, “At Samsung, we’re thrilled to partner with Mary Fowler, and with her bring to life the possibilities of Galaxy AI to enrich and expand one’s world. Mary’s dynamic presence and innovative spirit perfectly aligns with our vision, and together, we aim to highlight how our latest foldables and ecosystem products coupled with Galaxy AI promise to enhance everyday experiences, driving creativity and productivity with cutting-edge features.”

The campaign is live on YouTube, Meta, TikTok, BVOD and in Samsung Retail Locations until 30 September.

Credits:

Client: Samsung Electronics Australia

Agency: CHEP Network