Samsung Ads & Magnite Deepen Partnership to Enhance Audience Addressability in Streaming TV

Magnite has expanded its global partnership with Samsung Ads, with Samsung Ads set to use Magnite’s Access product to better manage behavioural audience data across its platforms.

Magnite Access helps media owners such as Samsung Ads increase the volume of targeted impressions in Magnite’s exchanges and drive higher CPMs and revenue.

From 2023 to 2024, Samsung Ads saw double-digit percentage gross revenue growth on the Magnite Streaming SSP as a result of their successful collaboration.

The partnership expansion follows closely on the heels of Samsung’s continued success in the US and globally. Samsung Ads has cultivated the largest single source of TV data in the US market attained with user consent. Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and on-demand (AVOD) service, has 88 million monthly active users and recently launched in Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand, with Magnite facilitating programmatic access to this inventory for the first time in the region.

“Alongside the rapid growth of our ads business, Magnite has been an instrumental partner helping us build custom technology to improve our programmatic monetisation,” said Joe Melaragno, head of channel sales at Samsung Ads.

“Our collaboration with Magnite has led to a number of breakthroughs including simplified genre targeting to support contextual advertising, improved forecasting capabilities, and a significant reduction in timeouts to complement our rapid viewership growth on Samsung TV Plus. We’re very excited to see how Magnite Storefront within the Magnite Access suite can bring additional value to our data capabilities and further empower our sales team to deliver best-in-class solutions for advertisers.”

“As ad-supported streaming continues to rise in popularity, Samsung Ads is at the forefront of delivering best-in-class experiences to viewers worldwide,” said Ryan Kenney, SVP, streaming platform at Magnite.

“We’re pleased to continue our collaboration with Samsung Ads to bring high-quality streaming TV advertising to more programmatic buyers and to make audience-based buying more prevalent and effective in this environment.”