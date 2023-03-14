Samsung Ads Appoints Richard Wheeler As Head Of Agency Development

Samsung Ads Appoints Richard Wheeler As Head Of Agency Development
Samsung Ads ANZ has appointed Richard Wheeler (pictured) as head of agency development ANZ from Adobe.

Samsung’s ad business has also appointed Blair Hamilford as head of business development. He had previously served as oOh!media’s group strategy commercial director.

Wheeler, previously APAC advertising account exec at Adobe, will be responsible for building strategic relationships with agencies and trading desks to help them navigate the evolving CTV landscape and grow the Samsung TV Plus free ad-supported streaming service.

“The TV landscape is changing faster than ever, and with it, the way we need to both understand and deliver to fragmenting audiences. It’s an exciting time to join the growing team as the CTV industry in Australia and New Zealand is rapidly expanding, and constantly offering new opportunities for advertisers,” said Wheeler.

Hamilford’s newly created role will see him focus on the connection between retailers, advertisers and network solutions. He will also work closely with partners to achieve their business goals through Samsung Ads products and solutions.

“I’m excited to come on board and help expand the Samsung Ads local offering and connect customers and brands alike. I’m thrilled to cement Samsung Ads as a great partner to drive commercial outcomes,” said Hamilford.

Alex Spurzem, general manager Samsung Ads ANZ, added, “I am pleased to welcome both Richard and Blair, their combined experience and expertise across sales, data and screens will help drive further value for our clients and partners. We’re always looking to provide industry-leading products and best-in-class advertising experiences. ”

